Paratus Zimbabwe and PowerTel strike milestone deal

Paratus Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Paratus Group, has signed a major deal with PowerTel Communications to launch a new high-capacity national fibre network across Zimbabwe.

PowerTel is the wholly owned subsidiary of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) and is licensed to operate an fibre-optic backbone network.

Paratus Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Paratus Group was awarded its communications licence in Zimbabwe earlier this year. Together the partners will combine strengths and invest equally in the roll-out of high-capacity fibre infrastructure to create a new long-distance fibre network across Zimbabwe and provide cross-border links to Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries. The first phase of the roll-out within the next six months will connect Plumtree, Bulawayo and Livingstone.

This is very good news for Zimbabwe, and we are delighted to be partnering with PowerTel…

Acting MD of PowerTel Communications Willard Nyagwande said: “This marks a major step forward in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation because this partnership will allow us to deliver on our mission to provide high-capacity and affordable connectivity to the people and enterprises of Zimbabwe. We are proud to be working with Paratus Zimbabwe and to be creating a resilient national long-distance backbone.”

Paratus Group chief commercial officer Martin Cox concurred: “This is very good news for Zimbabwe, and we are delighted to be partnering with PowerTel to bring about this landmark deal. Paratus Zimbabwe will be offering an unmatched service through Paratus Group’s quality network. By extending our footprint into yet another African territory, we will bridge gaps between neighbouring countries and further strengthen and widen our contiguous network offering.

“Paratus Group is at the centre of Africa’s digital revolution, driving and reshaping connectivity across the continent. We are building networks and creating the digital arteries that will connect more and more people in Africa and give them the service and the support they need to realise their individual and collective potential,” said Cox.

About Paratus Group

Paratus Group is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Paratus is managed by a passionate and professional operational team in 15 African countries. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.

About PowerTel

PowerTel Communications is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, licensed by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe as a class “A” internet access provider. PowerTel offers a range of connectivity and managed services solutions, including fibre, broadband, wireless, mobile and voice services. The overriding PowerTel mission is to put in place the necessary interventions that will determine the future complexion of the telecommunications sector in Zimbabwe.

