Post Office in KZN can’t pay social grants

Social grants beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal who are due to be paid their social grants from Tuesday have been asked to collect their money at ATMs and retailers instead of at Post Office branches.

This is due to many Post Office branches in KwaZulu-Natal having reported that they anticipate not having sufficient cash on hand due to delivery delays.

The gold cards issued by social security agency Sassa operate like any other bank card and can be used to make cash withdrawals from any bank ATM. They can also be used to make withdrawals at the point of sale in retail stores as well as to make purchases at these stores.

Post Office branches in KwaZulu-Natal will be open and operational to assist social grants beneficiaries with services that do not involve cash payouts, such as Pin resets.

In late September, Postbank assured Sassa recipients that upcoming payments would go ahead without a glitch, saying it has taken significant precautionary measures to avoid delays and errors after several payment issues in September, which led to more than half a million beneficiaries suffering as a result of late payouts. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media