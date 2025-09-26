Close Menu

    Prosus-owned OLX in e-commerce deal valued at R22-billion

    Online marketplace OLX will buy French motors classified platform La Centrale for €1.1-billion.
    Naspers and Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi

    Online marketplace OLX will buy French motors classified platform La Centrale for €1.1-billion (R22.4-billion), its owner Prosus said on Friday.

    Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus, which is majority owned by South Africa’s Naspers and focused on food and lifestyle e-commerce, in August reported a 54% jump in its e-commerce adjusted core earnings.

    On Friday it said that buying La Centrale would help it enter the European car market and strengthen its e-commerce presence in the continent complementing the planned acquisition of meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.

    “I expect to invest more in AI technology in France,” Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said in a statement.

    Prosus expects the deal to close by year-end.  — Alessandro Parodi, (c) 2025 Reuters

