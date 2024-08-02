Sable International victim of ‘sophisticated cyberattack’

Sable International, a UK-based financial and immigration services firm with offices and customers in South Africa, has warned that it has been hit a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack” that poses a risk to some of its clients.

“It has also come to our attention that some clients have been sent e-mail communication that originates from the hacker, and we ask that if you receive such a communication, that you do not respond, and contact us immediately,” the company said in a media statement issued on Friday.

It said its systems had been breached and that an “extensive internal investigation” is under way into the extent of the attack.

We have reported this breach to the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities in South Africa and the UK

It said the successful breach came despite its always prioritising the integrity of its data and IT systems and having “robust” cybersecurity measures in place.

“The current results of our investigation show that, at this stage, a limited number of clients have had their personal data compromised,” it said in the statement.

“We have already contacted these clients and are working with them to help mitigate the risk posed by this incident. Our investigation is ongoing, so should we become aware that any further clients have been impacted, we will contact them immediately.”

Sable International said that as a “security measure” it has shut down its servers, website and transactional portal while it manages the incident.

Priority

“Since this attack, our number one priority has been to take every measure possible to protect our clients’ information and the future integrity of our systems. We have reported this breach to the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities in South Africa and the UK.”

“I am devastated at this attack and we’re doing everything we can to protect the interests and security of our clients,” said group CEO Reg Bamford in the statement. “I would like to apologise to our clients about what has taken place, and to express our deep appreciation of their support during this difficult time.

“We will continue to do all that is reasonably possible to ensure that we manage the current situation and that we safeguard our clients’ interests,” he said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

