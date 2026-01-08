Safety recall hits Volvo’s best-selling EV in South Africa

South African owners of 372 of Volvo’s popular EX30 model have been urged to pay close attention to a safety recall.

When Volvo Cars first brought its compact electric SUV, the EX30, to South Africa, it wasn’t just another EV on the market — it quickly became the benchmark for premium electrified driving.

Launched as one of the most accessible fully electric Volvos locally, the EX30 won hearts with punchy performance, clever packaging and strong safety DNA – so much so that it led BEV sales in 2024, capturing about a third of the local EV market and even earning EV of the Year at the TopGear South Africa Awards.

The recall centres on a rare possibility that the high-voltage battery may overheat when charged to high levels – a risk that, in extreme cases, could lead to a thermal event or fire. Until Volvo issues a software or hardware fix, owners are advised to cap their EX30’s maximum state of charge at 70%.

Volvo has been clear with customers: this is a serious safety measure. Affected owners should contact their nearest authorised dealership to book the necessary inspection and repair – all recall work will be completed at no cost to them.

Meanwhile, in the US, Volvo has recalled over 413 000 vehicles due to rearview camera issue. The recall, which includes 2021 to 2025 XC40 models, is the second for the same vehicles in the same markets after one issued in May last year.

The automaker also said it is preparing a remedial software for all affected cars, which is expected to roll out over-the-air in the coming weeks. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media, with additional reporting © 2026 Reuters

