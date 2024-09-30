Securing the internet of things with NFC technology

The internet of things (IoT) has altered the way businesses collect, analyse and use data – for the better.

IoT devices – from smart thermostats to industrial sensors – are now integral to modern business operations, offering valuable insights into user behaviour, improving efficiencies and boosting customer experiences.

On the flip side, as the number of connected devices soars, so do the security risks, which is why protecting IoT ecosystems from advanced cyber adversaries has become a critical priority for organisations.

IoT security challenges

IoT devices are prime targets for malicious actors because they widen the attack surface by providing multiple points of entry into networks. And as IoT devices become more ubiquitous, businesses face the mounting challenge of securing them and keep threats at bay. This is particularly true in the consumer product space, where brands need to ensure their digitised products are connected and their identities are verified.

The stats are alarming. According to Corsearch, the size of the worldwide trade in counterfeit goods might reach US$1.79-trillion by 2030, a whopping 75% increase from a year ago and a growth 3.6 times higher than predicted for the global economy over the same period. It’s clear something must be done, but IoT security requires a multi-layered approach to address vulnerabilities at every level of the network.

Companies must focus on item-level authentication, tamper detection and data protection to safeguard IoT devices and their users from malicious actors. Traditional security methods are often insufficient to address the complexity and scale of modern IoT environments, leading to the need for more sophisticated solutions that integrate seamlessly into the connected world.

The power of NFC technology

Near-field communication (NFC) technology is emerging as a crucial tool for securing IoT ecosystems. NFC allows devices to communicate wirelessly over short distances, facilitating secure, real-time data exchange between connected objects. Identiv’s NFC tags with the NXP NTAG 22x chip series offer a robust solution for IoT security, leveraging advanced encryption to authenticate devices, detect tampering and protect data.

Built on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), these tags employ symmetric key encryption so that the same key is used for both encryption and decryption. This design boosts security through advanced anti-counterfeiting measures, tamper detection and even battery-less condition sensing.

These features make NFC technology an ideal solution for securing IoT devices from a wide range of cyberthreats.

NFC tags: a gamechanger for IoT security

Identiv’s NFC-enabled solutions are embedded in billions of everyday objects, from medical devices to consumer goods. By integrating these tags into products, entities can create secure, traceable ecosystems that safeguard the devices as well as their data. These tags offer several key benefits:

Invisibility and convenience: NFC tags can be discreetly applied to products, providing an invisible layer of security that cannot be easily tampered with or removed.

NFC tags can be discreetly applied to products, providing an invisible layer of security that cannot be easily tampered with or removed. Enhanced security: The encryption used in these tags adds an extra layer of protection, preventing unauthorised access to devices and the data housed on them.

The encryption used in these tags adds an extra layer of protection, preventing unauthorised access to devices and the data housed on them. Cost- effective and sustainable: Battery-less sensing capabilities make these tags more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly, cutting the need for frequent maintenance.

Battery-less sensing capabilities make these tags more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly, cutting the need for frequent maintenance. User-friendly: NFC tags are designed with end users in mind, offering simple, seamless interaction with devices without the need for specialised apps or knowledge.

By deploying these NFC tags, businesses can ensure that their IoT devices remain secure and resistant to tampering or counterfeiting. The tags can be applied to a slew of different products, such as luxury goods, pharmaceuticals and industrial equipment, offering another layer of security and trust for businesses and consumers.

A host of use cases

The use of NFC tags in IoT security extends well beyond product authentication. These tools are versatile and address a wide range of security challenges, including:

Cryptosecurity: Cryptosecurity is a vital aspect of securing IoT ecosystems. By using cryptographic algorithms, NFC tags render data unreadable and unalterable by unauthorised parties. Identiv’s NFC tags, armed with the NXP NTAG 22x chip series, provide cryptosecurity by using symmetric encryption to protect data integrity. This protects communication between devices, preventing tampering or manipulation of critical information.

Cryptosecurity is a vital aspect of securing IoT ecosystems. By using cryptographic algorithms, NFC tags render data unreadable and unalterable by unauthorised parties. Identiv’s NFC tags, armed with the NXP NTAG 22x chip series, provide cryptosecurity by using symmetric encryption to protect data integrity. This protects communication between devices, preventing tampering or manipulation of critical information. Anti-counterfeiting: Counterfeiting is a growing problem in many industries, particularly luxury goods and pharmaceuticals. Embedding NFC security tags into products lets businesses authenticate their goods, to make sure they are the real McCoy and safe for consumers. Product functionality and customer experience are enhanced, too.

Counterfeiting is a growing problem in many industries, particularly luxury goods and pharmaceuticals. Embedding NFC security tags into products lets businesses authenticate their goods, to make sure they are the real McCoy and safe for consumers. Product functionality and customer experience are enhanced, too. Supply-c hain f raud p revention: The SolarWinds cyberattack shone a light on the vulnerabilities in supply-chain security as well as the need for greater transparency and control. NFC technology is a solution, as it facilitates real-time authentication and monitoring of products throughout the supply chain. Identiv’s solution help prevent fraud by verifying the originality of product details, protecting against message replay attacks, and detecting any tampering instantly.

The SolarWinds cyberattack shone a light on the vulnerabilities in supply-chain security as well as the need for greater transparency and control. NFC technology is a solution, as it facilitates real-time authentication and monitoring of products throughout the supply chain. Identiv’s solution help prevent fraud by verifying the originality of product details, protecting against message replay attacks, and detecting any tampering instantly. Mutual authentication: Mutual authentication is another critical feature of NFC-enabled security. Both the tag and the reader authenticate each other using a shared encryption key, meaning only authorised devices can access protected data, and unauthorised entities are prevented from accessing or tampering with sensitive information. This feature is particularly valuable for high-value products and industrial systems, where secure communication is key for maintaining operational integrity.

The future of IoT security

As IoT ecosystems expand, firms must adopt comprehensive security solutions that can protect their devices, data and customers. Identiv’s solution, brought to South Africa by Altron, are a modern approach to securing the connected world.

By leveraging advanced encryption and real-time authentication, these tags enable businesses to create trusted, secure environments for their IoT devices.

Learn more at www.altronarrow.com.

Read more articles by Altron Arrow on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: