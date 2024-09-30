BlueSky welcomes Rayan Peters as CFO

BlueSky is excited to announce the appointment of Rayan Peters as chief financial officer.

Peters brings a wealth of financial leadership and operational expertise to the team. As a key executive leadership team member, his role will encompass driving financial strategy, enhancing governance and ensuring operational excellence as BlueSky continues its rapid growth in the digital solutions space.

Peters has a broad spectrum of experience and a career spanning over two decades. Before joining BlueSky, he served as group CFO for a pan-African digital services and connectivity provider, where he held various board positions and led key financial initiatives. His leadership in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and human capital management has earned him a reputation as a transformative leader in the industry.

I believe fostering an environment where everyone’s ideas are valued leads to innovation and success

Peters is known for his strategic financial acumen and for fostering inclusive, collaborative work environments. His commitment to promoting a culture of teamwork and driving optimal results will be a vital asset to BlueSky’s finance and human capital functions. As a registered chartered accountant with an MBA from Henley Business School Africa, his leadership is set to bolster BlueSky’s position as a leader in digital transformation.

“I’m excited to join BlueSky at such a pivotal moment in its journey. I believe fostering an environment where everyone’s ideas are valued leads to innovation and success. Together, we will continue pushing the cloud sector’s boundaries and unlock further growth,” Peters said.

Peters’ appointment reflects BlueSky’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and continuing to innovate in the digital space. His vision aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to empower clients through cutting-edge solutions while fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusion, the company said.

About BlueSky

BlueSky is a forward-thinking cloud technology company with over 145 employees, headquartered in Johannesburg and Cape Town. We specialise in a wide range of cloud services, including cloud delivery and support, digital advisory, data and analytics, experience design, and adoption and enablement. Our offerings span across Salesforce, AWS, Tableau, Alteryx and more. With a strong industry focus on financial services, telecommunications, media, fast-moving consumer goods and industrials, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation for our clients. For more information, visit bsky.co.za.

