Altron Arrow launches Inventory Management as a Service

Altron Arrow has launched a new business process outsourcing service (BPOS) called Inventory Management as a Service (IMaaS).

IMaaS minimises inventory issues by offering an outsourced end-to-end inventory management solution, including warehousing.

The solution is ideally suited to customers in the electronics manufacturing market that are facing challenges with their stock holding and are losing – or cannot account for – components. Altron Arrow is able to resolve these problems while at the same time improving reporting, providing real-time inventory tracking and visibility, streamlining warehouse operations, reducing waste, and improving audit compliance.

Altron Arrow’s IMaaS offers significantly reduced inventory-related costs by optimising stock levels and minimising overstocking and stockouts. This allows businesses to avoid tying up capital in excessive stock – and the associated storage costs – while at the same time ensuring it has sufficient stock to meet customer demand. A significant benefit is that IMaaS provides measurable return on investment and tangible cost savings to businesses.

Another advantage of Altron Arrow’s IMaaS solution is dramatically improved inventory accuracy, a reduction in errors in stock management and forecasting, and real-time, data-driven insights for better decision making. Furthermore, an improved inventory management system allows for improved cash flow.

Broad offering

Renato Martins, MD of Altron Arrow, said: “Efficient inventory management is the cornerstone of a successful business. However, successfully managing stock can be complicated. In a highly competitive business environment, keeping costs contained is critically important and inventory management failures can be costly for a business, impacting both profitability and the sustainability of the business. That’s why we made significant investments in our IMaaS offering, including in software development and customising a newly acquired x-ray scanner.”

Altron Arrow helps customers with a broad offering which includes BPOS, electronic components distribution, enterprise computing solutions and supply chain management.

About Altron Arrow

Altron Arrow is the leading distributor of electronic components in sub-Saharan Africa. It is a 50/50 joint venture partnership (established in 1998) between Altron, South Africa’s JSE-listed premier multibillion-rand ICT group, and Arrow Electronics.

