Shoprite expands into B2B e-commerce

Shoprite Holdings has launched an online shopping and bulk delivery service aimed at small businesses, including spaza shops.

The move marks the first move by Shoprite-owned Cash & Carry, a wholesaler, into e-commerce.

“Bulk-buying customers can now browse and purchase a wide range of goods at highly competitive prices through a fully automated online shopping system, with free delivery within a 50km radius,” Shoprite said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new Cash & Carry digital platform provides customers with reliable and visible stock access

“Spaza shops and smaller retail businesses often face significant obstacles, including high transportation and fuel costs, and difficulties in meeting demand within the informal sector. Overstocking can also result in high carrying costs, increased risk of theft and cash flow challenges,” it added.

Mark Cotton, who heads business-to-business e-commerce for Shoprite, said: “The new Cash & Carry digital platform provides customers with reliable and visible stock access and delivery services that eliminate the need to store excess inventory, frees up much needed cash flow, and gives business owners more time on the shop floor to focus on their customers and business growth.”

Acquisition

He explained that the new system also streamlines the purchasing and fulfilment process for Cash & Carry’s in-store traders, allowing them to log in, access customer and product information, and build and fulfil orders more efficiently. Orders can be saved for future use.

The move into B2B e-commerce follows Shoprite’s acquisition of a number of retail and wholesale brands from Walmart-owned Massmart, including Rhino Cash and Carry and Cambridge Foods. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

