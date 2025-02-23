South Africa faces stage-6 power cuts as generation units fail

Eskom implemented stage-6 load shedding early on Sunday after multiple generating units at Camden power station tripped.

On Saturday, Eskom applied stage-3 power cuts, effectively cutting 3GW to the national grid. It did so without any prior warning at 5.30pm.

Regular breakdowns at Eskom’s fleet of ageing coal-fired plants, providing the bulk of electricity to the economy, are often the cause of load shedding — an incremental system where stage 1 sees 1GW cut from the system, with stage 6 the highest officially implemented to date. — Wendell Roelf, (c) 2025 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: