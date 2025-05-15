Company behind South African-built geyser claims up to 84% energy savings

It’s true that sky-high electricity bills are often the fault of something we hardly ever think about: the geyser in our ceilings. Tucked away in the roof, it usually only gets much attention when disaster strikes – a burst or an overflow.

But a new, South African-developed geyser, which uses heat pump technology, promises not only to do away with leaks and bursts but also to produce water at a fraction of the cost of normal electric geysers. And it’s got the backing of Nedbank and Massmart-owned hardware retailer Builders, among others.

The IHP Geyser is being billed as a potential gamechanger for South African homeowners. Developed by Johannesburg-based alternative energy company Power4Less, the geyser includes a 0.6kW “nano” heat pump with an average daily consumption of about 1.8kWh.

The IHP Geyser employs a heat pump to transfer heat from the surrounding air into the water

Its design is IP68 waterproof, allowing for flexible installation, and Power4Les claims it is leak-proof and burst-proof, too. The electronic anode contributes to an extended lifespan, and it promises up to only R7.12/day in electricity charges, a stark contrast to traditional geysers.

There’s also a smartphone app to control the geyser. Installation typically takes around two hours. Notably, it’s eligible for asset financing over 48 months.

In stark contrast, a typical electric geyser with a 3kW or 4kW electric element can consume up to 24kWh/day in heavier usage scenarios, leading to significant energy costs. They are usually installed in the roof and often burst, and they require a magnesium anode replacement annually. Estimated electricity charges can soar to around R36 500/year.

Heat pump

The IHP Geyser employs a heat pump to transfer heat from the surrounding air into the water rather than generating heat directly as traditional electric geysers do. This allows its 200l tank to reach a toasty 75°C using a mere 0.6kW of power.

According to Power4Less, the cost savings over time can be significant. It should also lead to a sharp reduction in household carbon emissions and pollutants generated by South Africa’s fleet coal-fired of power stations. The company estimates an average lifespan of 10 years. It’s manufactured in Japan and China and holds the EU’s A+ certification for energy efficiency.

The Institute of Plumbing of South Africa (IOPSA) has launched a training programme to equip its members with the skills to install the geysers, ensuring “quality and compliant” installations.

The only downside is the steep upfront cost compared to regular geysers: currently priced at R24 500 at Builders, the IHP Geyser includes installation.

Nedbank, through its Avo platform, is actively promoting the geyser to both bank and non-bank clients through its Supershop app. Furthermore, starting next month, Nedbank will introduce a maintenance-rental option, allowing homeowners to rent the geyser for a monthly fee that equates to about half the electricity cost savings they’ll achieve.

Dean Harvey, Avo renewables executive head, said: “It provides plenty of hot water and an energy saving of up to 84%, potentially lowering electricity bills by no less than R1 300/month.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: