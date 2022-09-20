Stage-5 power cuts to continue

The severe power cuts afflicting South Africa are set to continue, with Eskom warning on Tuesday that load shedding will continue at stage 5 throughout Wednesday.

There is a “possibility”, it said, that it could reduce this to stage 4 on Thursday, but made no guarantees.

This comes after the struggling state-owned utility took four generation units offline on Monday afternoon for “emergency repairs”. At the same time, seven other units returned to service.

“Eskom apologies or the continued and unfortunate load shedding,” it said.

Eskom said it needs to continue with the stage-5 power cuts to limit the use of its emergency generation reserves, which are “severely constrained by extensive utilisation to supplement generation capacity”. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media