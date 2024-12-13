Takealot chair steps down

Mamongae Mahlare, who was CEO of Takealot Group before shifting in the role of executive chair of the board, has resigned from the Naspers-owned e-commerce retailer.

Mahlare will steps down at the end of this month, Takealot said in a statement on Friday evening. She joined Takealot in 2021 as group CEO, replacing Takealot founder Kim Reid in the role. In February, she became chairman, vacating the CEO seat for Frederik Zietsman.

“Under her leadership, the team achieved significant milestones despite challenging economic conditions,” Takealot said.

Leadership

“Mamongae has been an instrumental part of the Takealot Group’s recent success, and we are grateful for her leadership,” said Zietsman in the statement.

Takealot did not say why Mahlare was stepping down. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

Don’t miss: