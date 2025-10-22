TCS | Why South Africans are starting to spend crypto, not just trade it

Cryptocurrencies are moving beyond being seen as an investment asset as users find real-world uses in everyday contexts. It appears crypto is becoming more like cash – with users prepared to use it more at the point of sale.

Crypto payments specialist MoneyBadger is hoping to profit from this trend, recently signing a deal with fintech Scan to Pay that allows crypto wallet users pay for their shopping at more than 650 000 stores across South Africa.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, MoneyBadger CEO Carel van Wyk and Luno country manager for South Africa Christo de Wit tell TechCentral’s Nathi Ndlovu about what the partnership means for crypto platforms, their users and the broader economy.

Van Wyk and De Wit delve into:

The mindset shift that happens when users move from being crypto investors to day-to-day users of digital currencies;

How crypto payments allow for immediate settlement in rands and what that means for merchants and users;

How merchants benefit by supporting crypto payments at their stores;

Why a crypto investor might want to consider using it to make payments;

The tax implications that must be considered before investing in or using crypto for payments;

The role cryptocurrencies play in promoting financial inclusion; and

The role cryptocurrencies will play as the Reserve Bank modernises the National Payment System.

