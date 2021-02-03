TechCentral - South Africa's biggest B2B technology news website - TechCentral

TechCentral is by far the biggest business-to-business technology news website in South Africa, analytics data for January 2021 shows.

Narratiive, which is used by major publishers in South Africa to track audience sizes and market share, shows that TechCentral was more than three-and-a-half times the size of its next-nearest rival in the B2B market in January.

“The numbers come on top of the publication’s incredible growth in readership in 2020, driven by the lockdown and work-from-home measures that saw South Africans increasingly turning to reliable and quality online news sources,” said TechCentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod.

TechCentral partners with a growing list of companies in the ICT sector, helping them engage with technology decision makers in South Africa

“The publication has big plans for 2021 to capitalise on this growth and ensure it expands on these market share gains.,” McLeod said.

“The publication’s commercial offerings allow clients exposure through thought leadership pieces, rich media and podcast interviews to educate and encourage dialogue with their most targeted prospects and expand their business opportunities,” said TechCentral digital director Michelle Losco.

“There is now no doubt about it: TechCentral is the most powerful B2B technology platform in South Africa and the best way of reaching IT business decision makers,” Losco said.

