    Telkom appoints new corporate affairs chief

    Mpho McNamee will look after corporate affairs, reputation management and strategic communications for Telkom.
    By
    Mpho McNamee

    Telkom has a new chief corporate affairs officer. Mpho McNamee will look after corporate affairs, reputation management and strategic communications for the JSE-listed telecommunications group.

    McNamee joins Telkom from Sappi Southern Africa, where she served as the executive head of corporate affairs.

    “Her responsibilities spanned a wide range of communication areas, including stakeholder relations, corporate social responsibility, sustainability communication, brand management and employee communications,” Telkom said in a statement on Monday.

    Prior to Sappi, she held roles at Deloitte Africa, Life Healthcare and Nedbank.

    Education

    McNamee has an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and a certificate of management from Harvard Business School.

    Telkom departments reporting to her will include group communications and PR, corporate brand, regulatory and legal, environmental, social and governance, government relations, and corporate social responsibility.  – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

