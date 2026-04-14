Telkom launches prepaid fibre for businesses

Telkom Business has launched a prepaid fibre product aimed at small enterprises, start-ups and short-term operations that want reliable connectivity without signing a long-term contract or going through credit vetting.

The product combines an installed fibre line with uncapped internet access activated through time-based recharge vouchers. Customers pay for a block of time rather than a block of data, then top up through Telkom’s online portal when the voucher expires.

Telkom did not immediately disclose pricing or the duration of the available vouchers. The company said customers would receive an initial period of uncapped access after installation before needing to recharge, but did not specify the length of that period or the speed tiers on offer. TechCentral has asked Telkom for further detail and will update this article when it is received.

Some are seasonal, some are start-ups and others operate across different locations during the year

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business, said the offering was designed for customers whose requirements did not fit the standard monthly subscription model.

“Many businesses today operate in flexible environments. Some are seasonal, some are start-ups and others operate across different locations during the year,” he said. “Prepaid fibre gives them the ability to access a stable broadband connection without locking themselves into long-term contracts.”

The product is available wherever Openserve fibre infrastructure is present. Openserve is Telkom’s wholesale networks subsidiary. Telkom said installation would typically be completed within several working days of an order being confirmed.

Openserve only

Telkom’s offering runs only on Openserve’s national footprint and it is pitched explicitly at small and micro-businesses rather than at retail consumers.

“Businesses want predictable costs and flexibility,” he said. “Prepaid fibre allows them to activate connectivity when they need it and manage their spending in a way that suits their operations.”

The move comes as competition for small-business connectivity intensifies in the wake of the Maziv deal that brought Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa under Vodacom’s partial control. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

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