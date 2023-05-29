Telkom shares leap higher on possible bid by former CEO

Telkom shares rose as much as 8.9% on Monday after a report at the weekend, citing unnamed sources, said former CEO Sipho Maseko is spearheading a bid to buy 35% of the partially state-owned telecommunications group.

The shares were quoted up 7.7% at R27.25 as of 11.51am in Johannesburg, slightly off the best levels of the session.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that the Public Investment Corporation – which invests retirement funds on behalf of South African civil servants – is backing a possible bid by Maseko for the 35% stake, worth about R4.5-billion at the current share price.

Maseko, who took the reins at Telkom in April 2013 and who led several big restructurings at the group, stepped down in December 2021, making way for his successor, Serame Taukobong.

Telkom’s share price has come under considerable pressure this year amid a R13-billion write-down in assets and a decision by rival MTN Group to walk away from talks to acquire the company.

According to the Bloomberg report, the PIC is in discussions with Maseko’s investment vehicle, Afrifund, and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom regarding the potential offer.

The 35% stake could be combined with the PIC’s current shareholding to boost the overall holding of the group, Bloomberg said, citing sources. The PIC holds 13.4% of Telkom’s equity, while the government owns 40.5% of the operator directly. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media