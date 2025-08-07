TFG’s online strategy pays off as Bash shines

Good growth at online fashion retailer Bash has helped lift the contribution to The Foschini Group’s Africa sales to 7%, the retail group said in a trading update on Thursday.

The financial update, for the three-month period ended 28 June 2025, said TFG’s Africa online sales jumped by 40.2% year on year, driven mainly by the strong performance of the Bash platform. A year ago, online sales at TFG Africa contributed 5.2% to total sales.

Bash is an online retail platform created for TFG by Superbalist co-founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin. Its development and launch were part of TFG’s broader e-commerce strategy to grow its online sales and consolidate its various brands, such as Markham, Foschini and Sportscene, into a single marketplace.

The platform’s performance has been strong and is a key driver of TFG’s online sales growth, even amid aggressive competition from Chinese e-commerce players such as Shein and Temu.

TFG’s group-wide online sales rose by 45.5%, contributing 14.5% of total retail sales across its operations, which also include Australia and the UK. Total group sales grew by 11.5% to R14.4-billion in the quarter, it said.

Store sales in TFG Africa rose by 3.2%, assisted by the “strong online sales performance”. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

