The ROI of AI in IT services – driving cost reduction, speed and productivity

As businesses face growing pressure to deliver faster services, lower operational expenditure and increase productivity, artificial intelligence is becoming an essential enabler within the IT services sector.

At Pinnacle, the recent launch of our dedicated AI & Services division, led by Jacques Visagie, represents a bold step in embracing this transformation and helping our clients unlock the value of intelligent automation.

“AI isn’t about replacing people – it’s about removing the inefficiencies that prevent them from focusing on high-impact work,” says Visagie. “That’s where real value is created.”

Cost reduction: AI as an operational efficiency engine

AI delivers clear cost-saving benefits by automating time-consuming, manual tasks such as resetting passwords or triaging service tickets. It also enables predictive maintenance, which helps identify and resolve issues before they cause downtime and allows for better resource utilisation by avoiding over-provisioning in infrastructure and cloud environments.

According to Gartner, organisations using AI-driven automation in IT can cut operational costs by up to 30%, a compelling metric for any business leader aiming to optimise budgets without compromising quality.

“We’ve already seen clients reduce call centre volumes by automating the top 10% of repeat service requests,” Jacques notes. “That alone creates a measurable impact on operating costs.”

Speed: accelerating service delivery

Speed of response and resolution are crucial in IT service delivery and AI shines in this regard. With AI-powered virtual assistants resolving user queries in real time, and intelligent systems rapidly diagnosing and routing incidents to the right teams, businesses can drastically reduce service delays.

Some companies report a 40-60% improvement in issue resolution speed after adopting AI. This boost in responsiveness not only benefits internal efficiency but also strengthens customer and employee satisfaction.

“AI helps us move from reactive support to proactive service,” Visagie explains. “It’s about anticipating needs and responding faster than ever before.”

Productivity: amplifying team performance

By equipping IT teams with AI-enhanced tools from intelligent code assistants to curated knowledge platforms, organisations can empower their staff to work more efficiently and effectively. Administrative tasks like compliance reporting or data collation can be streamlined, allowing specialists to focus on innovation, strategy and problem solving.

These improvements in productivity typically range from 20-40%, depending on the maturity of the AI systems in place and the specific business context.

“We’re not just measuring productivity in tasks completed,” says Visagie. “We’re seeing teams take on more strategic roles because AI is handling the repetitive work.”

A measurable transformation

The return on investment from AI in IT services is no longer a distant promise, it’s a tangible, measurable outcome. Through cost reduction, accelerated service and improved productivity, AI is allowing organisations to modernise their operations while delivering greater value.

At Pinnacle, our AI & Services division is committed to guiding clients through this journey with tailored, results-driven solutions that evolve alongside their business needs.

“This is just the beginning,” Visagie says. “The organisations that embrace AI today will define the competitive landscape of tomorrow.”

