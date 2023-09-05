Tumi Chamayou appointed as MTN chief enterprise officer

MTN South Africa has appointed Tumi Chamayou as chief enterprise business officer. She will take on the role from October.

Chamayou is currently group executive for MTN’s enterprise business unit, having joined that team in 2018 as GM for large enterprise sales. Here she added SME client segment teams, as well as driving various programmes across MTN’s markets.

Prior to joining MTN, Chamayou was a management consultant at Egon Zehnder’s leadership advisory firm and, before that, vice-president at Ericsson sub-Saharan Africa.

During her 10-years at Ericsson, Chamayou led the consulting business for Eastern and Central Europe, based in Sweden and later France, covering Scandinavian and Russia.

Before that, she spent seven years in technology and strategy consulting at Accenture and later at Decipher Consulting.

MTN South Africa also announced the appointment of Ernest Galelekile as its new executive for channels in commercial operations, effective 1 September. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media