Vodacom testing advanced new 5G technology

Vodacom South Africa said on Friday that it has begun testing an advanced new 5G technology than promises ultra-fast wireless downloads.

The company has deployed “dual-band massive multiple input, multiple output” (Mimo) radio at a site in Cape Town, which it has claimed is the first time the technology has been deployed in Africa.

“The deployment of these radios in the network means Vodacom can broadcast all its recently acquired time division duplexing (TDD) spectrum from a single device. For consumers, this means that they experience ultra-fast 5G download speeds and enjoy high-capacity 5G broadband services for both home and business use.”

This will make a big difference in how we roll out our high-capacity and sustainable radio network

“The ability to deploy all our TDD spectrum on single radio is something that we have been working towards since we acquired the spectrum. This will make a big difference in how we roll out our high-capacity and sustainable radio network,” said Vodacom South Africa technology director Beverly Ngwenya in a statement.

Compared to traditional deployments that use separate radio units, the new dual-band massive Mimo radio integrates two spectrum bands – n78 (3.5GHz) and B41 (2.6GHz) – into a single compact unit, Vodacom said.

“This unlocks several benefits including the ability for Vodacom to deliver its LTE and 5G services in a way that optimises both spectrum and energy use. It also ensures a smooth user experience across technologies, a reduction in installation and maintenance complexity as well as allowing Vodacom to continue to reduce its cost base while accelerating roll-out,” said Ngwenya. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

