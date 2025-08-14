Vodacom takes the whole scrum in new rugby deal

Vodacom and SA Rugby have signed a partnership agreement that makes the mobile operator the official telecommunications partner to all national South African rugby teams across all age groups and genders.

According to a statement from Vodacom on Thursday, the agreement applies to all SA Rugby-affiliated tournaments as well.

“This builds on Vodacom’s longstanding relationship with the sport and represents the most comprehensive sponsorships in the history of South African rugby,” Vodacom said in the statement.

“This new agreement expands Vodacom’s existing sponsorship portfolio – which already includes the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and the Vodacom Bulls – into an unrivalled alignment that offers South African rugby supporters the complete experience of their beloved game,” the statement said.

The teams

The teams and tournaments included in the sponsorship agreement include the:

Springbok men’s and women’s 15s and 7s teams;

Junior Springbok men’s and women’s U20 teams;

SA Rugby junior development teams;

Carling Currie Cup;

SA Cup; and

The new Women’s Super League competition which is currently in the planning phase.

The new agreement with Vodacom follows changes in the Springbok’s lead sponsorship earlier this year. MTN Group ended its eight-year relationship with the Springboks, which included two World Cup wins, and was replaced with First National Bank as lead sponsor for the 1st VX. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

