FNB replaces MTN as main Springboks sponsor

First National Bank has been named as the principal sponsorship partner of the Springboks, replacing MTN South Africa, which had been the main sponsor for the past eight years.

FNB, which has been involved as a sponsor of South African rugby since 2017, will see its logo “taking front and centre on the teams’ jerseys” after a new sponsorship agreement with SA Rugby was signed.

“FNB has extended its partnership with Saru (SA Rugby), entering a new era that sees it further entrenching its level of commitment and support of the sport into all levels of South African rugby, which includes the front-of-jersey for the men’s Springbok XV and 7’s teams as well as the extension of its current support and position with the Bok Women’s team, and Saru Youth teams,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘New opportunities’

On Tuesday, announcing the end of its eight-year sponsorship of the Springboks, MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said: “For us, it was about more than branding; it was about redefining transformation by returning rugby to the people and fostering the spirit of ubuntu. We demonstrated leadership and commitment to South African sport and could not be happier with the results.”

MTN said it now plans to “evolve” its sponsorship strategy to “explore new opportunities that will drive progress for even more sportsmen and women around the country”.

The terms of the new agreement between SA Rugby and FNB were not disclosed. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

