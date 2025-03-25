MTN ends its sponsorship of the Springboks

MTN South Africa has ended its long-running sponsorship of South Africa’s national rugby team.

The telecommunications operator, which is owned by JSE-listed MTN Group, said on Tuesday that the sponsorship agreement was ending after eight years of “record-breaking success”.

The Boks won the Rugby World Cup twice during the period of MTN’s sponsorship – in 2019 and in 2023.

“This has been the most awe-inspiring and rewarding partnership for MTN after coming in as lead sponsors during a more difficult period for rugby in 2017 after the Boks had not fared as well after last winning the World Cup in 2007,” said MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi in a statement.

“For us, it was about more than branding; it was about redefining transformation by returning rugby to the people and fostering the spirit of ubuntu. We demonstrated leadership and commitment to South African sport and could not be happier with the results.”

It’s not yet clear whether SA Rugby has secured a replacement sponsor yet. Molapisi said MTN South Africa now plans to evolve its sponsorship strategy to “explore new opportunities that will drive progress for even more sportsmen and women around the country”.

‘Golden age’

“I believe rugby and its development are set to reach even greater heights built on the firm foundation of transformative success, loyalty, support and excellence that has been seen over the past eight years,” Molapisi said.

In the statement, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander thanked MTN for its support.

“If you remember, we put out a call to corporate South Africa to partner with us at a challenging time for rugby in this country, and MTN answered that call, loud and clearly. Together, we have enjoyed what will, in time, I’m sure, be regarded as a golden age for the sport in this country,” Alexander said.

MTN will continue to invest in football through its MTN8 sponsorship. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

