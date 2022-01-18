Watch | Pilot’s amazing time-lapse video as he flies the length of Africa

Thomas Kornmayer, a Swiss-born pilot, has shared a time-lapse video on social media showcasing breathtaking views of Africa, from the continent’s southern tip right up to the Mediterranean Sea.

Shot from the cockpit of a Airbus A350-900, Kornmayer, who flies for Lufthansa, filmed the entire journey from Cape Town to Munich, Germany in 4K. The video, which shows stunning views of Africa from the air, including the vast Sahara desert, has been viewed more than 3 000 times on LinkedIn.

The video was shot on a DJI Osmo action camera — similar to a GoPro, but with a slow shutter speed that allows the camera to shoot one picture every five seconds.

The video (watch it above), which runs for just three-and-a-half minutes, showcases just how big and beautiful the African continent is from a bird’s-eye perspective. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media