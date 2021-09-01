TechCentral webinar: Cloud moves from hype to business as usual

“Cloud” has moved out of hype into full business necessity. It is no longer discussed as a “cloud strategy” – today it is a critical component of almost every organisation’s IT strategy.

The 2020 rush to cloud, spurred on by the global pandemic, solved the most immediate and pressing business problems, and according to Gartner, saw an almost 30% surge in end-user growth in the 2020-2021 period. This growth, however, is predicted to see a sharp turnaround before the technology plateaus into something closer to a “steady and sure utility” up until 2025 and beyond.

What Altron Systems Integration has witness as a response to Covid-19, and in close alignment to Gartner’s prediction, has been the rapid response to the necessity to enable working from home, followed by a period of reflection. The so-called “lift and shift” from on-premises to public cloud has come with a slew of unexpected challenges, which, says Altron Systems Integration, will see “30% of workloads moved to public hyperscale cloud repatriated”.

Together with Cisco, Altron Systems Integration is hosting a webinar examining the lessons learnt from rapid cloud adoption, and how organisations are overcoming performance and availability issues. We’ll be examining cost implications – how often the price tag has been way heftier than organisations were budgeting on. And we’ll be examining workload placement on-prem placement is predicted to move from 2019’s 80% to 30% in 2025.

This discussion will offer significant insights for professionals in senior IT management, including chief technology officers and cloud specialists, interested in discovering how to improve security, application delivery, user experience and governance across platforms in this new era of cloud as a necessity.

We are focusing on workload placement, what this impacts, how it impacts it, and how to ensure the right workloads are placed in the right architectures, across traditional IT and cloud.

Tuesday, 14 September 2021

10am SAST

The panel

The discussion will take place between TechCentral host Daniel Robus and Charl Venter, practice lead: infrastructure as a service practice, with Altron Systems Integration, Daniel van Graan, practice lead for cloud at Altron Systems Integration, and Luca Relandini, principal architect, Europe, the Middle Africa, Africa & Russia, data centre and cloud, with Cisco.

Daniel van Graan: Practice lead: cloud – Altron Systems Integration

Van Graan is an experienced leader with a demonstrated history of working in the IT services industry. He is skilled in IT strategy, software project delivery, and has strong business acumen and an ability to grow organisations. Van Graan joined Altron in 2005 as a senior business analyst in the telecommunications part of the business. He since filled various management positions where he was responsible for different aspects of the business. These include architecture, development, quality assurance and business unit management. He is currently the practice lead for the Altron Systems Integration cloud business.

Luca Relandini: Principal architect, EMEAR – data centre and cloud, Cisco

As a principal architect at Cisco focusing on cloud computing and DevOps, Relandini leverages his previous experience leading mission critical projects. He has an end-to-end understanding of both hardware and software architectures, as well as the linkage between IT and the business strategy. He works with customers to innovate their architecture and processes with state-of-the-art technology and best practices, realising that governance, organisation and change management are more important success factors than the choice of the best technology. He owns certifications as enterprise architect, SOA architect, ITIL, TOGAF and infrastructure as code (AWS and Terraform).

Charl Venter: Practice lead, IaaS, Altron Systems Integration

Venter has been with Altron for 11 years. He has come through the ranks as an MCSE mouse-clicking server engineer to a technical data centre solutions architect, and now serves as a practice lead. He also holds several technical certifications from various vendors. Some of these are Cisco data centre CCIE, VMware Double VCP and Azure cloud architect expert. He is a true technologist at heart and loves crafting solutions and seeing how technology can resolve business problems.