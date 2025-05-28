WhatsApp for iPad is finally here

Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp has released an iPad-specific version of its popular messaging app, belatedly offering a larger-format experience to users with Apple tablets.

The optimised app, available now, allows for a two-column layout and supports iPadOS multitasking features such as Split View. It can handle video calls with as many as 32 participants.

Meta already offers iPad-native apps for Facebook and Facebook Messenger. With the addition of WhatsApp, that leaves Instagram as the major iPad holdout among Meta’s platforms. That app remains optimised for iPhones, requiring iPad users to either settle for the smaller-format phone version or load the site in a web browser for a full-screen experience.

WhatsApp has more than three billion monthly active users, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s most recent earnings call last month. It’s not known what percentage of those users log in to the app from an iPad.

Apple, meanwhile, is planning a dedicated app for videogames on its devices, seeking to sell gamers and developers on the idea that it’s a leader in the market.

The company will pre-install the app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV set-top box later this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The software will serve as a launcher for titles and centralise in-game achievements, leaderboards, communications and other activity, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven’t been announced.

The move is meant to enhance the experience on Apple devices at a time when gamers have plenty of alternatives, including cloud services and consoles. Nintendo is preparing to roll out its much-anticipated Switch 2 device just days before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on 9 June, when the new app will be introduced.

New user interface

The new app will feature editorial content from Apple about new titles, offer access to the App Store’s game section and promote Arcade, the company’s US$6.99/month subscription offering. And it will replace Game Centre, an existing social network dedicated to this category that debuted in 2010 but never gathered serious momentum.

Apple is also planning a Mac version of the app that can tap into games downloaded outside of the App Store.

By market share, the iPhone remains one of the world’s most used devices for gaming — a category that has been central to the App Store since 2008. In recent years, developers have added high-end games like Resident Evil, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed. About two-thirds of Apple’s App Store revenue currently comes from games and in-app purchases. That includes tokens, levels and other upgrades bought within the titles themselves.

The Mac platform has made strides in recent years as well. Speedier chips have allowed better graphics, and the company released tools that make it easier for developers to port existing games over to the Mac.

But Apple isn’t generally seen as a gaming giant, and many developers and players say that the Mac in particular leaves a lot to be desired compared with Windows computers. While the new app will likely make Apple products easier to use for gaming — and make the category more prominent — testers of the software say it probably won’t change the perception among players and makers of high-end titles.

The app is one of several features planned for the next version of iOS, which will be released to users in September — around the same time as the next iPhone line-up. Apple is also planning a revamped user interface code-named Solarium, which will make the UI more cohesive across different devices and more similar to the Vision Pro’s operating system.

Other new features include AI-powered battery management and health capabilities, a revamped Translate app, and live translation of conversations via AirPods and the Siri voice assistant. The company is also expected to announce a new bidirectional Arabic and English keyboard, a virtual calligraphy pen for Apple Pencil users and a new system for syncing hotel Wi-Fi login details across devices. The Vision Pro, for its part, is getting a new eye-scrolling feature. — Chris Welch and Mark Gurman, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

