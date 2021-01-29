Xerox's Intelligent Workplace Services and Digital Services win top awards - TechCentral

Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognise document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in various categories including technology, services and key vertical markets. Xerox is the only OEM, or original equipment manufacturer, that received this award for more than one managed print services category.

BLI PaceSetter Award 2020–2021 in Managed Print Services

From the BLI article: “Xerox was recognised for its dedication to helping organisations of any size optimise their print and document infrastructure, while also enabling digital transformation through both its direct salesforce and channel partners. In addition to having FedRAMP compliance, Xerox’s cloud-based MPS infrastructure facilitates a consistent user experience across offices and home workplaces via customisable UI and apps, omni-channel support options, and analytics highlighting digital transformation opportunities.”

Read the full BLI article | View the award certificate

BLI PaceSetter Award 2020–2021 in Business Process Services

From the BLI Article: “The company’s BPS portfolio is built around Intelligent Workplace Services plus a range of digital services that leverages its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalisation and communication software, content management solutions and digitisation services. For example, the Xerox DocuShare Flex Content Management Platform is a cloud-based software-as-a-service application that gives employees quick and secure access to individual or team content from anywhere. The Xerox Digital Mailroom Service helps automate the capture of all incoming mail and correspondence — whether delivered on paper, in an e-mail or via fax — at the point of origination, then delivers structured electronic information to business processes systems and remote workers.”

Read the full BLI article | View the award certificate

For more information on Xerox’s Intelligent Workplace Services and Digital Services, visit Altron Document Solutions.

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company, and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).