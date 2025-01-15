2025 will usher in the era of ‘Wi-Fi everywhere’

Wi-Fi is on the brink of a revolutionary transformation, and 2025 will likely be remembered as the year when the concept of “Wi-Fi everywhere” became a reality.

With new advancements and standards, Wi-Fi is poised to redefine connectivity, create unprecedented opportunities and enable innovative applications that go far beyond fast internet access.

The latency factor

Since Icasa opened the lower 6GHz Wi-Fi band for indoor use (we continue to lobby for standard power outdoor use following global trends), Wi-Fi’s potential has skyrocketed. However, the key innovation isn’t just about gigabit speeds, it’s about latency. By significantly reducing latency, Wi-Fi can deliver exponentially faster and more seamless experiences.

Wi-Fi 7, for instance, leverages multiband capabilities, using 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz simultaneously. This enables incredibly high data throughput while maintaining low latency, setting the stage for advanced applications like ultra-high-definition video streaming and real-time augmented, virtual and extended reality (XR).

Where this becomes interesting is that you need the advancement of the technology, which has already happened, and high throughput to deliver it. 360-degree 3D virtual reality requires around 400Mbit/s speed, for example, and deep immersive XR requires around 1Gbit/s and low latency.

Both of these technologies use compression for efficiency in throughput. It is said that the human brain can only decode the equivalent of 5.2Gbit/s of data through vision sound and senses, which is 1Gbps when compressed into XR, so we have arrived at this point. Today’s Wi-Fi can handle this with ease.

Passpoint and OpenRoaming

OpenRoaming , a subset of PassPoint , is another ground-breaking development that promises to eliminate the traditional barriers between Wi-Fi hotspots and cellular networks.

This technology allows users to transition seamlessly between cellular and Wi-Fi networks and also roam between hotspots with seamless handover without interruption. OpenRoaming can also use social media credentials for authentication, simplifying access. It reduces the load on cellular networks, which is crucial in areas of high network traffic.

In the US, the University of Michigan uses OpenRoaming and PassPoint across 16 000 access points, making it the first large campus where users automatically authenticate on the Wi-Fi network using their Sim credentials. The same technology is also deployed throughout underground train stations, stadiums and airports, making their networks smarter and more user friendly.

Wi-Fi sensing

The upcoming 802.11bf standard promises to revolutionise Wi-Fi as we know it. Once adopted by router manufacturers, this standard will enable Wi-Fi sensing, opening up a world of applications such as:

Home security: Wi-Fi sensing can detect motion, monitor unusual activity and even replace infrared-based security systems, with AI neutralising false alarms.

Gesture-controlled smart homes: Control lights, appliances or media systems with hand gestures.

Control lights, appliances or media systems with hand gestures. Health monitoring: Track breathing patterns in newborns or monitor the safety of elderly family members in real time. The AI is capable of sensing the difference between someone sitting down and falling down, making it perfect in frail care.

These advancements are supported by powerful AI algorithms that will analyse data from Wi-Fi networks, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Imagine a business model where Wi-Fi and connectivity services are offered for free, but users subscribe to value-added services like security, healthcare or home automation. Such a model could disrupt industries from home security to healthcare and IoT.

Wi-Fi beyond homes

The future of Wi-Fi isn’t confined to homes or businesses. For example, radio frequency networks integrated into streetlight luminaires are emerging as a key technology for building smarter cities. Building a huge mesh-type network becomes as easy as changing out the luminaires and adding some internet backhaul.

These networks can provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi access in public spaces and enable IoT applications like traffic management, public safety monitoring and energy efficiency.

They can and will also form the backbone of advanced urban infrastructure, supporting everything from autonomous vehicles to smart waste management systems.

For wireless internet service providers (Wisps), these developments signal a complete paradigm shift. As Wi-Fi technology evolves, so, too, will network architectures. The need for extensive cellular infrastructure could diminish as Wi-Fi networks become more pervasive and reliable.

Service providers will need to adapt by offering innovative services and subscription models, leveraging Wi-Fi 7 and 802.11bf capabilities to differentiate themselves, and integrating smart city infrastructure into their offerings to stay competitive. If nothing else, it may help convince regulators that Wi-Fi, not cellular, is where the upper 6GHz spectrum allocation should go!

Wi-Fi everywhere

As we look ahead to 2025, WiFi will no longer be just a utility. It will be the foundation for smarter homes, safer cities and better lives. From gesture-controlled lighting to AI-enhanced security and from seamless connectivity to RF-powered streetlights, the future of Wi-Fi is limitless.

The era of “Wi-Fi everywhere” is upon us, and it will reshape how we live, work and connect.

The author, Paul Colmer, is executive committee member at the Wireless Access Providers’ Association

Don’t miss: