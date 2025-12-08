Africa Bitcoin Corporation names Saifedean Ammous as strategic advisor

Africa Bitcoin Corporation – the JSE-listed firm that recently repositioned itself as a bitcoin treasury-first investment business – has appointed prominent economist and author Saifedean Ammous as its “bitcoin strategic advisor”.

Ammous, best known for the books The Bitcoin Standard and The Principles of Economics, is one of the most influential thinkers in the “sound money” movement.

His work has helped popularise the idea of bitcoin as a long-term, hard-cap asset suited to treasury preservation and capital formation – ideas that mirror Africa Bitcoin Corporation’s strategy, which TechCentral has previously reported is centred on holding bitcoin on its balance sheet.

His work has impacted millions, shaped the global understanding of sound money

The company said the advisory role will be non-executive and conceptual, with Ammous providing periodic high-level input on monetary economics, treasury strategy and long-horizon capital allocation. He will have no fiduciary responsibilities and will not join the board.

“We are honoured to welcome Dr Saifedean Ammous into the Africa Bitcoin Corporation mission,” said Stafford Masie, executive chairman and director of bitcoin strategy at Africa Bitcoin, in a statement shared with investors. “His work has impacted millions, shaped the global understanding of sound money, and our journey in Africa gives those ideas a living expression.”

The engagement follows Africa Bitcoin Corporation’s continued shift away from traditional fintech operations and deeper into the “bitcoin-denominated corporate treasury” model – a strategy Masie has previously argued could provide a more robust financing backbone for African small businesses while insulating the company’s balance sheet from fiat-currency erosion.

Strategy

Africa Bitcoin Corporation said it expects to benefit from Ammous’s “considerable expert knowledge of the bitcoin ecosystem” as it expands its lending and treasury activities across the continent.

Bitcoin treasury companies – firms that hold bitcoin as a primary balance-sheet asset or structure their capital strategy around it – have gained prominence globally since US-listed Strategy (previously MicroStrategy) began accumulating the cryptocurrency in 2020.

Advocates argue that bitcoin functions as a superior long-term treasury reserve in high-inflation or depreciating-currency environments. This approach has since been adopted, in various forms, by a growing number of technology firms, investment vehicles and family offices exploring alternatives to traditional fiat-based cash management. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

