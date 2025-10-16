Geospatial in Africa: the highs and lows, and what’s ahead in 2026

This has been a year of both promise and challenge for Africa’s geospatial industry. Across the continent, location intelligence is helping cities grow smarter, businesses operate more efficiently and communities access essential services. Yet, while progress has been significant, the journey has not been without obstacles.

Celebrating milestones

According to the 2025 United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) Africa report, African countries have made strides in embedding geospatial data into decision-making. Key achievements include:

Cameroon, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda have advanced action plans under the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF), strengthening data infrastructures and aligning spatial data with sustainable development goals. Skills development: Workshops and expert consultations are enhancing geospatial management skills, particularly for census work and development tracking.

Workshops and expert consultations are enhancing geospatial management skills, particularly for census work and development tracking. Technological adoption: AI and digital twin technologies are beginning to reshape urban planning, enabling cities to anticipate challenges before they arise.

AI and digital twin technologies are beginning to reshape urban planning, enabling cities to anticipate challenges before they arise. Industry growth: The Africa Geospatial Expo 2025 projected sector growth to US$100-billion by 2030, highlighting its strategic importance across industries including healthcare, logistics and finance.

Challenges along the way

Despite these milestones, the industry faces persistent challenges that slow momentum. These include:

While GIS is included in university curricula, many business schools lack updated training on applying geospatial data for strategic decision-making. Limited adoption: Many businesses remain unaware of the potential of geospatial tools, resulting in underutilisation across sectors.

Many businesses remain unaware of the potential of geospatial tools, resulting in underutilisation across sectors. Data and governance issues: Outdated spatial data and fragmented policy frameworks continue to hinder the effective deployment of solutions.

To address these challenges, stakeholders are leveraging public-private partnerships, capacity-building initiatives and policy reforms. AfriGIS has contributed by improving data quality and accessibility, promoting digital twin technology, and helping clients integrate geospatial intelligence into planning, compliance and risk management.

The rise of transformative technologies

1. Geospatial technology

One of the most exciting areas of growth is geospatial technology. Driven by widespread smartphone penetration, improved connectivity and regulatory requirements, this tech is reshaping industries across Africa. Specifically, it’s being used in:

to target customers more effectively and to expand reach; and Governments, which apply it to map underserved areas and improve service delivery.

AfriGIS APIs now support over 50 million searchable address combinations, enabling hyper-local insights that are transforming decision-making across sectors.

2. Digital twins: planning cities before they are built

Digital twins (virtual replicas of cities and infrastructure) allow planners to simulate scenarios technology such as traffic flows, energy demand and population growth. This capability makes infrastructure planning more resilient and efficient.

Projects like the University of Pretoria’s Hatfield Digital Twin City demonstrate how technology can enhance urban management, citizen engagement and service delivery.

3. Contextual insights for sustainability

Contextual insights integrate geospatial intelligence with real-world (environmental, demographic and infrastructure) data to drive sustainable decision-making. Platforms like Resolve Water help businesses and municipalities manage water scarcity and risk, while supporting ESG compliance and equitable resource allocation.

By turning raw data into actionable intelligence, contextual insights are advancing ESG goals, smart city development and resilient infrastructure.

Better data, better decisions

This year has also seen significant improvements in geospatial data quality and accessibility. AfriGIS has committed to:

Quarterly data releases: This ensures datasets are up-to-date and validated.

This ensures datasets are up-to-date and validated. New tools: APIs such as the Flood Hazard Index and platforms like Iris provide interactive, real-time access.

APIs such as the Flood Hazard Index and platforms like Iris provide interactive, real-time access. Measurable impact: Outcomes across sectors include reduced banking risk (40%), fewer fraudulent insurance claims (25%), increased retailer foot traffic (15%) and improved agricultural yields (18%).

The road for 2025 and beyond

Emerging technologies will continue to shape Africa’s geospatial landscape:

AI-driven geospatial intelligence: This enables predictive analytics and dynamic decision-making.

This enables predictive analytics and dynamic decision-making. High-precision mapping and LiDAR: This supports urban planning and infrastructure audits.

This supports urban planning and infrastructure audits. Spatial computing and digital twins: This models cities and optimises resource allocation.

This models cities and optimises resource allocation. ESG-focused platforms: Tools like Resolve Water are helping businesses address climate and water risks.

Collaboration as the cornerstone

Ultimately, the geospatial industry in Africa cannot reach its potential in isolation. Governments provide regulatory authority and reach, while private companies contribute agility, innovation and investment. Public-private partnerships are essential for scaling solutions such as smart cities, climate adaptation, disaster response and resilient infrastructure.

The path forward

Africa’s geospatial industry demonstrates that technology alone is not enough. Its true power lies in application; integrating data with context, building skills, fostering partnerships and creating solutions that benefit communities.

The highs of 2025 show what is possible when innovation meets purpose. The lows remind us there is more work to be done. With continued collaboration, investment and innovation, Africa is poised to harness geospatial intelligence for smarter decisions, resilient communities and a sustainable future.