Anjuna Northstar: first-of-its-kind AI data fusion clean room, now available to all

Anjuna, creator of Anjuna Seaglass, the Universal Confidential Computing Platform, has announced the general availability of Anjuna Northstar, the world’s first “AI data fusion clean room”. This solution defines a new category designed to enable limitless AI-driven data value discovery. The company also announced two of its product design partners: Jumo, an African market leader in banking as a service platform in AI-led financial technology, and Ascendo AI, a leader in AI agents and coworkers for technical support.

“This is significant step that helps organisations combine datasets from multiple sources to conduct complex, AI-driven analytics without compromising security and privacy. Where there is a major shift to embracing AI, organisations can now use the power of AI with confidence without the threat of compromising or exposing sensitive data to large language models,” says Patrick Devine, head of data security and business development at Solid8 Technologies, the exclusive distributor for Anjuna in Africa.

Overcoming limitations of traditional data clean rooms

As demand for collaborative AI analysis grows, organisations need solutions that balance security and privacy with flexibility. Traditional data clean rooms were built for narrow use cases and fail at handling complex workflows and integrating custom AI models. This limits data utility and restricts opportunities for collaborative growth and revenue optimisation.

Fusing AI with enterprise data to discover its hidden value

“This novel approach defines a new category for AI data fusion clean rooms, allowing data scientists to discover the hidden value of data assets that unlocks new business opportunities between and within organisations,“ Devine says.

Key capabilities include:

Speed and scalability: Create new confidential clean rooms with a single click, across any cloud provider, with no development effort required, enabling faster time to market.

Create new confidential clean rooms with a single click, across any cloud provider, with no development effort required, enabling faster time to market. Universality: Built on general-purpose Confidential Computing instances, it securely supports running in any cloud and any application, AI model, tool or code – without modifications.

Built on general-purpose Confidential Computing instances, it securely supports running in any cloud and any application, AI model, tool or code – without modifications. Interactivity: Data scientists can prepare datasets within the secure environment using standard off-the-shelf Jupyter Notebooks, reducing bottlenecks.

Data scientists can prepare datasets within the secure environment using standard off-the-shelf Jupyter Notebooks, reducing bottlenecks. Intrinsica security: With a Confidential Computing foundation, data and code are protected during ingestion, processing and analysis. Remote attestation and data-in-use isolation help minimise risk and maintain full access control.

“Anjuna Northstar is built for any enterprise that views data as a strategic asset, and today that includes nearly every business,” says Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna. “We’ve built a unique solution that acts as the secure reactor for the most valuable fusion reaction: fusing diverse data sources through the power of AI. The result unlocks new business value, revenue streams and opportunities for innovation in ways that were previously impossible due to security or privacy concerns.”

Jumo and Ascendo AI discover new business opportunities

Anjuna Northstar meets critical needs in a wide range of regulated industries where data security and compliance are paramount. The following design partners illustrate the platform’s versatile applications:

Jumo has built AI-led financial technology that enables a new generation of digital credit and savings products to millions of entrepreneurs in Africa. Jumo uses Anjuna Northstar to enhance its credit risk workflow by securely leveraging partner data, which leads to better-informed lending decisions.

“Anjuna Northstar aids us in supporting our partners in unprecedented ways,” says Fábio Matos, chief technology officer at Jumo. “We believe this technology, which allows us to securely merge our proprietary data and AI models with our partners’ customer transaction data, while keeping both sides of the IP protected, will become the AI data handling standard in the future. And, so, we are partnering with Anjuna to be at the forefront of that important transformation. This also allows our partners to unlock even more lending opportunities in previously underserved market segments, by allowing them to securely use all their relevant data.”

The general availability of Anjuna Northstar marks a significant milestone for Anjuna and the industry

Ascendo AI, a leader in AI agents and co-workers for technical support, uses Anjuna Northstar to securely aggregate data from sources such as support tickets and internal documentation to train and deploy customer service models. Sensitive customer data remains protected throughout the AI lifecycle, enabling their customers to deliver better, personalised service without compromising privacy.

“With Anjuna Northstar, we can deliver tailored technical support and field service solutions that respect privacy requirements. The Anjuna platform, along with Ascendo AI’s cognitive privacy application, provides the security and flexibility needed to process sensitive information from multiple sources, driving both compliance and customer satisfaction,” says Kay Narayanan, founder and CEO of Ascendo AI.

The general availability of Anjuna Northstar marks a significant milestone for Anjuna and the industry, setting a new standard for AI-data fusion and multi-party collaboration.

About Anjuna

Anjuna created Anjuna Seaglass, the first Universal Confidential Computing Platform, capable of running applications in any cloud with complete data security and privacy. Anjuna Seaglass isolates workloads in a hardware-assisted environment that intrinsically secures data in every state to create a zero-trust environment for code and data. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe in industries such as financial services, government, healthcare and software as a service. Anjuna is backed by prominent investors, including Playground Global, Insight Partners, M Ventures and SineWave Ventures. To learn more, visit anjuna.io.

About Solid8 Technologies

Solid8 Technologies is a value-adding distributor bringing the best of global cybersecurity software, vendors and expertise that solve important security challenges and increase cyber resilience across the domains of data security, identity governance, network security, OT security and threat intelligence. We are #cyberfuturefit. For more, please contact Patrick Devine.

