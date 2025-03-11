Another Waka TV arrest, this time in Soweto

MultiChoice Group has nailed another alleged reseller of the Waka TV piracy platform.

The broadcaster and its cybersecurity subsidiary Irdeto said on Tuesday that, working with law enforcement agencies, they have arrested a Waka TV reseller in Meadowlands, Soweto.

MultiChoice and Irdeto have been systematically targeting individuals with alleged involvement in the pan-African piracy network.

Prosecutors have allegedly identified multiple foreign currency transactions linked to the suspect’s bank account

The Meadowlands arrest, which took place last week, was the result of a joint operation conducted by Meadowlands detectives and representatives of Irdeto. The arrested suspect was allegedly selling IPTV boxes with Waka TV codes.

“The suspect, who was allegedly using social media platforms to market and distribute unauthorised content, was apprehended during an attempted sale. Law enforcement officers executed a search-and-seizure operation, which resulted in the confiscation of several [pieces of] equipment,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

“The suspect was detained at Meadowlands SAPS and initially charged with fraud, with additional cybercrime-related charges under review. Prosecutors have since allegedly identified multiple foreign currency transactions linked to the suspect’s bank account, further strengthening the case against him,” it said.

‘Wider crackdown’

The suspect, whom MultiChoice did not name, was released on bail pending further investigations and will appear again in court on the 27 March.

“This latest raid is part of a wider crackdown on Waka TV resellers and other IPTV piracy networks, which has led to countless raids and arrests across the country.

“MultiChoice has made it clear that anyone engaged in the sale, distribution or promotion of Waka TV will be pursued and face legal consequences,” the company said in its statement. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: