Bookmarks | Apple’s M4 Mac mini is getting rave reviews 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Apple Mac mini M4 review: a tiny wonder: The reviews are in, and Apple’s new M4-powered Mac mini is getting a whole lot of love. The machines, which start R13 200 in South Africa, offer high performance in a compact design. Starting with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 16GB RAM, they’re ideal for most users and they support versatile desk setups with up to three displays. The new front-facing USB-C ports improve accessibility, and the redesigned footprint optimises space, marking it as Apple’s best-value Mac. It’s just a pity about the starting storage of a paltry 256GB. Read more on The Verge and on Engadget DM

What Big Tech CEOs want from a second Trump presidency: Following Donald Trump’s re-election in the US, Big Tech CEOs, including Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos, congratulated him, hoping to benefit from a business-friendly stance. They anticipate fewer antitrust probes, increased deal-making and lighter AI regulation. Elon Musk, a key Trump supporter, is expected to serve as an advisor, while leaders look to leverage the administration’s favour to ease regulatory pressures domestically and abroad. Read more on FT.com (hard paywall). DM

Law enforcement operation takes down 22 000 malicious IP addresses worldwide: An international coalition of police agencies has taken a major whack at criminals accused of running a host of online scams, including phishing, the stealing of account credentials and other sensitive data, and the spreading of ransomware, Interpol said. More on Ars Technica . TS

Intel is being sued over the instability issues in its Raptor Lake CPUs: In a move that pretty much everyone expected, Intel is being sued over its Raptor Lake instability issues, making what has been a nightmare situation for the company even worse. The suit alleges that Intel became aware of the defects in pre- and post-release testing, but it continued to market the processors with boasts about their speed and performance. Things are just getting worse for Intel. More on TechSpot . TS

AI artwork of Alan Turing sells for record US$1.3-million: Doomsday imaginings of the “rise of the machines” often play out with robots taking over hardcore manufacturing functions while the arts remain the last vestiges of humanity. That script seems to have been upended as Ai-Da, a humanoid AI-powered robot, has sold a painting of computing pioneer Alan Turing for $1.3-million. Named “AI God” , could this become the robot equivalent of Michaelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” ? Read more from BBC News . NN