The new frontier of cloud sales: AWS Marketplace is your next strategic channel

The cloud market has shifted. Infrastructure on its own is not enough to distinguish a partner.

Customers want solutions they can deploy, scale and derive measurable value from at once. They don’t want to stitch together disparate services. They want outcomes, packaged and ready.

This is why the AWS Marketplace has become the de facto channel for cloud solutions. It is not a simple procurement platform. It is a strategic, high-growth sales channel. Last year, transactions on the marketplace grew at twice the rate of general cloud services.

Partners listing solutions are seeing sales cycles shrink by 40%, access to customers they never had before and a dramatic boost in margins dramatically. The marketplace is where differentiation, reach and revenue converge.

For African independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed service providers (MSPs), the opportunity is immediate. Listing solutions here transforms intellectual property into a scalable, global asset. Consider a Cape Town partner who pivoted from infrastructure resale to a packaged retail solution combining AWS services with their own IP.

A new growth trajectory

The average deal size tripled and margins grew by 40%. One strategic move, one productised solution and a completely new growth trajectory. This is not an isolated case; partners across the continent are seeing similar results.

The economics are clear. Partners who focus purely on reselling AWS services typically earn margins in the 10 to 15% range. Those who combine AWS services with proprietary IP and managed offerings regularly achieve 40 to 50% margins.

Marketplace-enabled solutions can multiply deal size 4 to 5 times. Every statistic points to the same conclusion: packaging solutions and embracing the marketplace delivers measurable business outcomes.

Leading with solutions

The cloud market has evolved. We are no longer in the infrastructure era. Lift-and-shift migrations and basic modernisation were once the priority. Today, success belongs to partners who lead with solutions. Solutions that solve real business challenges. Those who combine AWS services with their own intellectual property create outcomes that go far beyond cloud delivery.

This shift is clear across industries. Financial services, retail and the public sector each face problems that generic cloud services cannot solve. Customers are not buying compute or storage. They are buying solutions they can deploy, scale and measure. Partners who understand this and act on it become indispensable.

Yet many partners hesitate. Getting onto the AWS Marketplace can seem daunting. Listing requirements, compliance, pricing models and technical integration pose challenges. Many partners hesitate because the path to success isn’t obvious.

An enablement path

This is where Cloud on Demand’s “Accelerate” programme provides the enablement path. The programme guides partners through every step: packaging their IP, navigating listing requirements, optimising offerings and marketing globally. It removes guesswork, de-risks the process and positions partners to capitalise on the marketplace efficiently.

The marketplace rewards partners who combine AWS services with their own IP. Those who rely solely on resale may remain in low-margin cycles. But partners who productise solutions and wrap high-value services around AWS offerings see growth multiply.

They reach more customers. They close deals faster. They scale with confidence. This is the practical advantage of a partner enablement programme that walks you through the process, step by step.

Four imperatives

We see four strategic imperatives for partners in 2025. Firstly, specialise. generic cloud services no longer provide differentiation. Pick an industry, workload or customer segment and own it. Focus creates clarity, efficiency – opportunity.

Secondly, invest in your IP. Simple, repeatable solutions often deliver the most scalable value. Thirdly, embrace the marketplace. This is the channel for cloud solutions. Not optional or secondary.

Finally, focus relentlessly on outcomes. Technology alone is not enough. Partners who drive real business results (faster time-to-market, cost savings, operational efficiency) create loyalty, repeatable success and lasting growth.

Solutions tailored to challenges

Industry-specific solutions are particularly promising. AWS offers over 200 services, but value lies not in reselling them individually. The opportunity is in combining these services into solutions tailored to industry challenges.

In South Africa, sectors like financial services, retail and the public sector are demonstrating strong demand for packaged cloud offerings. Tailored solutions create differentiation, speed adoption and improve partner margins.

The African cloud market is projected to grow at 25% annually over the next three years. Within that growth, solution-focused, marketplace-ready offerings are expanding nearly twice as fast. The window to act is now.

The market is moving quickly, but with change comes opportunity. Partners who combine AWS capabilities with their own unique IP and services will thrive. Those who stick to generic reselling risk stagnation.

Turn opportunity into measurable results

Cloud on Demand’s Accelerate programme is the bridge to that opportunity. It is not advice or theory. It is practical, hands-on enablement. From packaging and compliance guidance to listing optimisation and global marketing support, the programme equips partners to turn opportunity into measurable results.

Gain the tools, insight and confidence to leverage the marketplace effectively, reducing risk while maximising growth.

The marketplace is no longer optional. It is the channel where strategy, IP and revenue intersect. Partners who adopt this model will see shorter sales cycles, larger deals and access to customers beyond traditional reach. The path is clear. The outcomes are proven. The enabler is available.

The message is simple: the cloud market is evolving rapidly. Partners who embrace solutions, IP and the marketplace will secure a competitive advantage. Those who wait may find themselves boxed into low-margin, commoditised offerings. The opportunity lies with those ready to act strategically, deliver measurable outcomes and scale globally.

The author, Anton Herbst, is AWS Marketplace lead at Cloud on Demand

