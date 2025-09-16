Avast introduces pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility

Modern businesses require agility – the kind of flexibility that aligns with dynamic workflows, variable customer demands and evolving IT environments. Recognising this, Avast has introduced flexible billing, an innovative pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility model designed for Avast Business Hub partners and managed service providers (MSPs).

This new model, enabled and supported by Avert IT Distribution – Avast’s official distributor in Africa – redefines how cybersecurity services are billed and managed.

What is flexible billing?

Traditional licensing models often force businesses to overcommit; buying more licences than they need “just in case”. With flexible billing, that outdated approach is gone.

Instead, you only pay for what you use and only when you use it. Services are charged prorated daily, meaning if a device is inactive or a service is turned off, you pay nothing for that day.

It’s available for the following Avast Business products:

Avast small business solutions: essential, premium and ultimate

Patch management

Cloud backup

Premium remote control (single session and unlimited concurrent sessions)

This model is purpose-built for partners who manage multiple customer environments and require cost control, flexibility and scalability.

How it works

Daily prorated billing: Each active device is billed per day. If a device or service is inactive, it doesn’t count toward your bill.

Each active device is billed per day. If a device or service is inactive, it doesn’t count toward your bill. Monthly invoices on credit: Approved partners receive consolidated monthly invoices, payable via EFT or agreed terms.

Approved partners receive consolidated monthly invoices, payable via EFT or agreed terms. Activation through Avert IT Distribution: Flexible billing isn’t turned on by default. To get started, contact Avert IT Distribution, Avast’s trusted distribution partner. Once activated, the feature becomes available in the Avast Business Hub under subscriptions.

Flexible billing isn’t turned on by default. To get started, contact Avert IT Distribution, Avast’s trusted distribution partner. Once activated, the feature becomes available in the Avast Business Hub under subscriptions. Set usage caps and monitor billing: Partners can set usage limits per customer to avoid overspending and generate detailed usage reports via Avast’s order management system (OMS).

Real-world use cases

MSPs with client churn or fluctuating device counts: You no longer need to overbuy licences in advance. You scale your spend in sync with your customers.

You no longer need to overbuy licences in advance. You scale your spend in sync with your customers. IT providers supporting seasonal businesses: Ideal for industries like hospitality, education or events that have high/low seasons and rotating device pools.

Ideal for industries like hospitality, education or events that have high/low seasons and rotating device pools. Remote-first businesses or project-based teams: If you’re adding and removing endpoints frequently, daily billing helps optimise costs.

If you’re adding and removing endpoints frequently, daily billing helps optimise costs. Start-ups or SMEs with tight budgets: Enables better cash flow and reduces the need for large upfront payments.

Why it matters: key benefits

This is more than a payment model – it’s a modern business enabler.

Reduce waste and maximise return on investments: Stop paying for licences that sit idle. Pay only when services are active.

Stop paying for licences that sit idle. Pay only when services are active. Scale instantly, without friction: Add or remove endpoints as needed – perfect for onboarding or offboarding users.

Add or remove endpoints as needed – perfect for onboarding or offboarding users. Improve forecasting and budgeting: With usage-based monthly billing, partners can predict and manage cash flow more effectively.

With usage-based monthly billing, partners can predict and manage cash flow more effectively. Simplify subscription admin: Avoid tracking licence expirations or renewals. Billing adjusts automatically based on daily usage.

Avoid tracking licence expirations or renewals. Billing adjusts automatically based on daily usage. Align with client expectations: Today’s customers want flexibility. Now, MSPs can offer modern, usage-based models that meet demand and are backed by Avast’s reliable security stack.

Why Avert IT Distribution?

Avert IT Distribution is more than a box-dropper – we’re your strategic partner in building profitable cybersecurity practices.

As the official Avast distributor across Africa, we provide:

Fast onboarding and activation for flexible billing

for flexible billing One-on-one partner training to get you up and running

to get you up and running Pre-sales and post-sales support to help grow your revenue

to help grow your revenue Ongoing business development to support your client offerings

to support your client offerings Instant technical assistance via WhatsApp, live chat, and phone

Who should use flexible billing?

MSPs with variable workloads or dynamic client rosters

Resellers who want to reduce upfront licensing commitments

Businesses with seasonal hiring or short-term projects

Partners seeking clearer, usage-based transparency for billing

If your business needs to move fast, stay lean and offer flexible services, pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility is the smart move.

Final thoughts

Avast’s flexible billing model is a gamechanging shift in how cybersecurity services are consumed and Avert IT Distribution is here to help you unlock its full value.

By enabling pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility, Avast empowers MSPs to:

Stay competitive

Operate leaner

Improve client satisfaction

Scale without risk

Whether you’re managing five clients or 500, flexible billing gives you the freedom to pay only for what’s needed – when it’s needed.

Get started today

E-mail: [email protected]

Johannesburg: +27(0)10-007-4430

Cape Town: +27(0)21-007-2655

WhatsApp and live chat available on avertitd.com

As your trusted cybersecurity distributor, Avert IT Distribution will assist with activation, onboarding and continuous support, ensuring you maximise both protection and profitability with Avast’s flexible billing.

About Avert IT Distribution

Partnering with Avert IT Distribution means investing in your success and growth. As a world-class distributor, we offer a superior range of cybersecurity solutions to protect your clients and your reputation. Founded in 2004, AvertITD has continued to expand and evolve. We are proud to serve partners across Africa, prioritising accountability, integrity and commitment in all that we do. These principles are embedded in everything you, as a reseller, offer to your customers.

To become an AvertITD reseller, complete this form or contact sales on +27(0)10-007-4430 (Johannesburg) or +27(0)21-007-2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected] Find AvertITD on LinkedIn or send us a message on WhatsApp.

Contact AvertITD via WhatsApp

Our new WhatsApp support channel enables instant communication for partners and customers. Whether you need quick assistance, have questions about Avast or AVG licences, or want to discuss business requirements, you can now reach out directly for immediate help. This service ensures rapid responses across Africa, eliminating the need for lengthy e-mails or waiting for callback appointments.

Real-time support through live chat

In addition to WhatsApp, AvertITD has introduced a live chat feature on its updated website. This allows you to connect instantly with knowledgeable representatives who can answer your questions, assist with Avast and AVG solutions and offer personalised guidance. The chat feature ensures you receive fast and efficient support without having to navigate through complex menus. By combining WhatsApp and live chat, AvertITD guarantees that partners and customers can easily access expert support, whenever they need it.

About Gen

Gen is a global company dedicated to powering digital freedom with a family of trusted brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Our trust-based solutions help protect nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries.

