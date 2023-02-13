Big speed boost for Openserve fibre customers

Openserve, the wholesale infrastructure subsidiary of Telkom, said on Monday that it will significantly boost line speeds across its fibre-to-the-home network from 1 April.

The move comes after several other fibre network operators, including Openserve’s biggest rival, Vumatel, increased line speeds and/or cut wholesale prices to Internet service providers.

Openserve will boost its entry-level line speed from 25Mbit/s down to 40Mbit/s down while also doubling upload speeds from 10Mbit/s to 20Mbit/s. A symmetrical (same speed up and down) line that previously offered 25Mbit/s will be boosted to 40Mbit/s up and down.

The only plan that won’t be upgraded is Openserve’s 500Mbit/s offering, which offers a 500Mbit/s downlink and a 250Mbit/s uplink.

More details about the line speed upgrades are contained in the tables below.

Openserve Fibre Connect

Old speed New speed 25Mbit/s Lite (25/10) 40Mbit/s Lite (40/20) 25Mbit/s (25/25) 40Mbit/s (40/40) 50Mbit/s Lite (50/25) 75Mbit/s Lite (75/50) 50Mbit/s (50/50) 75Mbit/s (75/75) 100Mbit/s Lite (100/50) 150Mbit/s Lite (150/75) 100Mbit/s (100/100) 150Mbit/s (150/150) 250Mbit/s Lite (250/125) 300Mbit/s Lite (300/150) 500Mbit/s (500/250) 500Mbit/s (500/250)

Openserve WebConnect

Old speed New speed 10Mbit/s (10/5) 20Mbit/s (20/10) 20Mbit/s (20/10) 30/10Mbit/s (30/10)

Openserve did not say whether it intends adjusting the wholesale prices it charges Internet service providers. In a statement, it said only: “Price adjustments for end customers will depend on their relevant ISP and will be communicated directly by the ISP.”

TechCentral has asked Openserve for further comment on pricing and will update this article once feedback is received. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media