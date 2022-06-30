Billetterie simplifies interactions between law firms and clients

The time is now! Business computing has evolved. Clients, partners and other knowledge repositories can now be systematically integrated into the computing framework of the enterprise, using the Billetterie platform. This is achieved without reliance on expensive technical expertise. The platform empowers the business user to perform complex configurations, adjust the organisational design to match the service catalogue. Billetterie has a simple user interface. The workspaces designed for each user profile are configurable and optimised for productivity.

Billetterie is a digitisation platform for service processes. It manages the lifecycle of SLA- driven processes. Standard modules include customer service management workflows, a knowledge base with chatbot (optional) and a performance management system.

Billetterie software is a platform for digitising service processes and linking front-end services to backend systems and cloud resources. The platform integrates business processes and workflows for collaboration, case management and service-level management.

Service request

The service catalogue is a structured presentation of the organisation’s service offerings. It presents customers with a specification of the services, the service-level options and the cost of the service (if applicable). Service requests may be captured directly by the user or via intermediaries. Service requests referred from approved systems are systematically integrated into Billetterie via a Web service.

Ticket management

The concept of a ticket is used to manage service requests and internally scheduled jobs in accordance with service governance practice. Privileged users (for example, an administrator or moderator) may be empowered to revise the SLA assignment if the default setting for the service priority is set to auto-assign. The unique service request number is used for reporting and audit purposes. A billing is posted for each resolved ticket.

Resource assignment

Various queuing options are supported: priority ranking (SLA), service matter expertise, FIFO and FILO. Resource assignment refers to the HR calendar (HR) resource availability, and to calculate holiday/weekend/weekday times for the SLA. Upon assigning a resolution agent, the critical time monitors are set: total SLA time (TST), time to open (TTO), time to resolve (TTR), time to suballocate (TTS) and time to close (TTC).

Request resolution

Service resolution workflows form the heart of the Billetterie system. The workflows define the steps that need to be followed to ensure timely delivery of services. Reminders and escalations will be invoked when the system intelligence identifies the likelihood of a compromise to the service-level commitment. Performance data and knowledge management information is also captured during this lifecycle stage.

Closing the ticket

The ticket management process concludes by updating the service data repositories, posting the billing journals to the ledger, and securing the audit files. A service agent may refer the ticket back to the moderator or manager if they are not able to resolve it within expected time. The privileged user will be able to reassign the ticket. Upon successful resolution, the user will be presented with a rubric to rate the service experience.

Billetterie Legal Practice Manager is a specialised cloud-based business solution for law firms. It simplifies the interaction between your law firm practice and your clients. Using a catalogue-based interface, clients can apply for and request services such as litigations, advisory and intellectual property. The system manages the firm-level processes using pre-defined service level parameters. The logic enables the system to allocate work, facilitate external communications, generate case-related reminders and perform escalations to ensure timely delivery of the service. It also provides a self-service feature that is facilitated by a chatbot and a knowledge base.

Practice areas

Practice areas include intellectual property, litigation, conveyancing, criminal law, business and compliance, estate planning law, family law, immigration law, in-house counsel, personal injury law, real estate law, general law, and government law. Others can be added.

Key features

Key features include portfolio manager, events calendar, service-level management, time and expense tracking, billing and invoicing, law firm dashboards and reporting, matter management, task management, omnichannel client experience, document management, knowledge management, and security.

Integrations

Legal Practice Manager utilises the Billetterie platform’s integration feature. The feature optionally supports secure system-to-system integrations for the purpose of sharing service management information such as initiating service requests, reporting, escalations and records archiving. For the intellectual property module, the integration to the national registry is native. This allows the querying of statuses and e-filing of single and multiple applications.

Why use Billetterie

Billetterie is a a flexible and fully customisable solution that handles all case matters and records:

Scheduling daily activities

Automating the creation of default tasks or matters

Automating the tracking of due dates

Default document templates for different practice areas

Creating and applying workflows for day-to-day tasks

