BlueSky welcomes Mark Joseph as chief revenue officer

BlueSky has announced that Mark Joseph has joined the company as chief revenue officer.

With 30 years of executive experience, primarily in the telecommunications industry, Joseph brings deep expertise and a strategic vision that will be instrumental as BlueSky continues to drive digital transformation and deliver innovative solutions to clients.

Joseph’s career began in consulting, where he was a pivotal figure in building telecoms initiatives across South Africa. His journey saw him leading major transformation programmes, driving growth across multiple African markets and guiding teams to deliver complex projects with a focus on customer success.

Mark’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our market position

His experience across consulting and technology leadership roles has equipped him with unique insights into industry challenges, making him a valuable addition to BlueSky as it expands its reach and strengthens its market position.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mark to BlueSky as our new chief revenue officer. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving growth align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value and innovation to our clients. Mark’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our market position,” says BlueSky CEO Matt Surkont.

Beyond his professional achievements, Joseph is passionate about education and community development. He serves as chairman of the board at a local school for girls, supporting young women from diverse backgrounds. He views this role as key to shaping future leaders and giving back to the community.

Exciting chapter

“I am really excited to be part of BlueSky, a locally grown, locally owned, locally managed digital transformation organisation. We have a purpose – in fact, an obligation – to use BlueSky to help our clients, grow the South African economy and create local jobs in order to improve South Africa not just for today, but for future generations,” says Joseph.

BlueSky looks forward to this exciting chapter with Joseph at the helm of its revenue strategy. Together, they are committed to empowering their clients, supporting local talent, and contributing to a brighter future for South Africa.

