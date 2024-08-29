Bookmarks | The best nature photos of the year

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Signal is more than encrypted messaging. Under Meredith Whittaker, it’s out to prove surveillance capitalism wrong: Per Wired, on its 10th anniversary, Signal’s president wants to remind you that the world’s most secure communications platform is a nonprofit. It’s free. It doesn’t track you or serve you ads. It pays its engineers very well. And it’s a go-to app for hundreds of millions of people. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Sink your teeth into the best nature images of the year: The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is organised by the Natural History Museum in London and features stunning and dramatic images, including a jaguar attacking a caiman, mating lions, a Pallas’s cat with a setting moon and a requiem shark caught as bycatch. The exhibition runs from October 2024 to June 2025. See more on Gizmodo and The Guardian DM

How AI is deciphering lost scrolls from the Roman Empire: Researchers are using AI to decipher ancient Roman scrolls carbonised by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The Vesuvius Challenge, launched in 2023, leverages machine learning and computer vision to “unwrap” these fragile texts virtually. AI identifies ink traces, allowing researchers to read texts that have remained hidden for nearly 2 000 years. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Gloom falls over one of China’s most successful e-commerce giants: PDD, the owner of Temu, has warned of challenges due to increased competition, supply-chain inefficiencies and regulatory scrutiny. Despite previous strong performance, PDD faces pressure from rivals and economic conditions, leading to reduced fees for merchants and investment in ecosystem sustainability, impacting profitability. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

Human brain organoid bioprocessors now available to rent for $500/month: These pioneering human brain organoid-based processors tout a million times greater power efficiency when compared to digital processors. FinalSpark, the firm behind Neuroplatform, has begun to offer paid, 24/7 remote access to its bioprocessors. More on Tom’s Hardware . TS

IBM 7090 mainframe up for auction with a value up to $60 000: Winning the auction would mean you would have to somehow get this 10-and-half-tonne computer transported to your house. Purchasing an IBM 7070 new, back in the 1950s, would have set you back $813 000. Read more on Tom’s Hardware . TS