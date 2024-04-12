Brandon Foot, former MultiChoice executive, has died

Brandon Foot, a long-serving executive at MultiChoice Group – including its subsidiary SuperSport – has passed away, the JSE-listed broadcaster said on Friday.

“The MultiChoice Group and SuperSport wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family, relatives, colleagues and friends of Brandon Foot following his peaceful passing after a battle with illness,” the company said in a statement.

Foot had served as both CEO and chief operations officer of SuperSport before his retirement from the group last year. He also previously served as group general counsel.

“Today is one of the saddest in the history of this business. We’ve lost one of our own,” said MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela in the statement. “Brandon lived this business, day in, day out and always made sure he put the interests of the business [first].”

Foot, who excelled as a cricketer during his playing days, also played a pivotal role in the unity of cricket, which was achieved in 1992, MultiChoice said. “He served as the Northerns Cricket Union president between 2000 and 2005 and served as a director on the Titans Cricket board and also on the board of Cricket South Africa. He was also a former director of The Sharks.”

Passionate

Said MultiChoice Group chairman Imtiaz Patel: “Brandon Foot’s legacy will last many, many generations. He was immensely passionate about South African sport.”

Foot is survived by his wife Judith and three daughters, Liza, Tarryn and Candice. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media