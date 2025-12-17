Business trends to watch in 2026

As we look toward 2026, the economic environment remains uncertain. Economists predict that South Africa could be heading into another stormy year, with geopolitical tensions and unstable global markets placing pressure on growth. Now is the time to make strategic decisions for 2026, and business trends can offer helpful insights.

When approached with intention, the right business trend can give a business a competitive lift, open new doors and help meet customers where they are today – without losing sight of where the business is going.

Here are seven key business trends that can help SMEs prepare for the year ahead:

1. Building a resilient business model

Planning for success is important – but planning for setbacks is essential. In unpredictable markets, strategy has an expiry date and resilience becomes one of your strongest assets. A resilient model helps you respond faster, protect cashflow, avoid dependence on a single supplier or revenue source and recover quickly when challenges arise.

2. Adopting relevant AI

AI is becoming woven into daily business operations – whether we’re ready for it or not. From automating admin tasks to personalising customer journeys, reducing workloads, optimising pricing or detecting cyber threats, AI can be a powerful support system when used transparently and responsibly. Consumers value honesty and studies show many will switch brands if AI use is hidden. The businesses that learn to manage AI well will gain efficiency, accuracy and speed.

3. The continued rise of e-commerce

E-commerce’s growth isn’t slowing down. With global online shopping projected to reach US$8.1-trillion in 2026, SMEs that embrace digital selling can reach new customers, trade 24/7, scale faster and gain valuable insights into buying behaviour. Even service-based businesses can benefit through digital products, online bookings or subscription offerings.

4. Social media and video take centre stage

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram and features like “social search” will continue to influence how people discover brands in 2026. While AI-generated content increases volume, human content still wins on trust and authenticity. Short, relatable, high-quality video remains the most powerful format for visibility, storytelling and conversion.

5. Sustainability as a non-negotiable

Consumers want greener choices, and many are willing to pay more for them. SMEs that integrate sustainability – from packaging to operations – can gain loyalty, credibility and long-term savings. Purpose-driven brands also attract stronger talent, particularly among younger professionals who want to work for companies with clear values.

6. A demand for real, human experiences

Digital burnout is rising and people are actively seeking more meaningful, human-centred interactions. Brands that offer genuine service, relatable storytelling and experiences that feel personal – not automated – will stand out. Authenticity is becoming a competitive advantage.

7. Hybrid and remote work is here to stay

Despite a push from some employers, the traditional office structure isn’t returning at full force. Hybrid and remote models continue to offer businesses access to wider talent, improved productivity and reduced burnout.

At Domains.co.za, we’re dedicated to helping South African SMEs stay competitive in a fast-changing digital world. Our web hosting, WordPress hosting, domain name registrations and value-added tools make it easy to build, grow and future-proof your brand online.

As the digital landscape evolves, we aim to keep up by continuously improving our reliable, scalable and future-ready hosting solutions.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the domain name and web hosting industry in South Africa. As an Icann-accredited registrar, the company offers the best in web hosting solutions including incredibly fast, secure and reliable cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting and the recently launched Managed cPanel VM Hosting. Try the new AI Domain Name Generator and value-added services like SSLs, antivirus and Site Builder. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Domains.co.za continues to deliver industry firsts to the benefit of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, small to medium-sized enterprises and larger companies. Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.