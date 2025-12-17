MTN Zambia launches world’s first 4G cloud smartphone solution

MTN Zambia has launched the world’s first 4G cloud smartphone solution, marking a major step forward in addressing digital inclusion challenges across the country. The new service integrates affordable Alola smartphones, a high-quality 4G network and the AppJoy cloud ecosystem, delivering a “low-cost, high-experience” digital solution designed to make smart connectivity accessible to all.

Alola – MTN’s own-branded smartphone – is available in 5-inch and 6-inch models featuring dual Sim, dual cameras, 32GB storage and 2 500/3 000mAh batteries. The newly launched cloud smartphone service fully integrates the AppJoy cloud ecosystem, MTN’s 4G network and Alola devices. Powered by Huawei Cloud and developed independently by Muen, AppJoy enhances device performance through cloud computing and delivers a lightweight cloud-phone experience that supports mobile productivity, online learning and entertainment – even on entry-level hardware.

Users can also enjoy three core cloud-based digital services:

Cloud Short Drama: A curated short-video hub offering over 200 popular titles, enabling instant and convenient entertainment anytime, anywhere.

A curated short-video hub offering over 200 popular titles, enabling instant and convenient entertainment anytime, anywhere. Cloud Gaming: A cloud-native gaming service optimised for 4G, achieving low latency and better stability, allowing users to play mainstream games instantly without downloads or hardware constraints.

A cloud-native gaming service optimised for 4G, achieving low latency and better stability, allowing users to play mainstream games instantly without downloads or hardware constraints. Cloud Drive: Rapid file upload/download, real-time cross-device sync and bank-grade security for personal and family data management.

This innovation significantly reduces the cost and usability barriers associated with accessing 4G digital services. While many African countries are accelerating 4G deployment, rising component costs have pushed smartphone prices upward, limiting user adoption. Counterpoint Research notes that device affordability has become a major bottleneck to 4G development across the continent.

At MWC Kigali 2025, MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita underscored that the industry-led push to bring smartphone prices down to the US$20-30 range will be a gamechanger for sub-Saharan Africa. He noted that this shift will help close the usage gap, allowing more Africans to participate meaningfully in the digital economy and driving tangible progress towards the Africa they aspire to and deserve.

Digital inclusion is not just a technological aspiration, it is an economic and social imperative

The launch of MTN Zambia’s 4G Cloud Smartphone is a direct realisation of MTN Group’s strategy. Through joint innovation with Huawei and ecosystem partners across device, network and cloud, MTN is establishing a scalable, replicable model for digital inclusion and accelerating the migration of millions of users from 2G/3G to 4G.

The 4G Cloud Smartphone service is the result of deep collaboration among operators, ICT vendors, device manufacturers and digital ecosystem partners:

Device manufacturers supply affordable smartphones that deliver significantly enhanced design, performance, user experience and app capability compared with feature phones – laying the foundation for digital adoption.

supply affordable smartphones that deliver significantly enhanced design, performance, user experience and app capability compared with feature phones – laying the foundation for digital adoption. ICT vendors such as Huawei, together with ecosystem partners, expand cloud capabilities that overcome the physical limitations of low-cost devices, enabling smoother performance, more app installations and greater storage capacity.

together with ecosystem partners, expand cloud capabilities that overcome the physical limitations of low-cost devices, enabling smoother performance, more app installations and greater storage capacity. MTN and its ecosystem partners are then able to introduce value-added services beyond basic connectivity – such as cloud drama, cloud gaming and cloud storage – expanding service boundaries and accelerating MTN’s transformation from a traditional telecommunications operator into a digital service provider.

Speaking at the event, Zambian minister of technology & science Felix C Mutati said: “Digital inclusion is not just a technological aspiration, it is an economic and social imperative. The launch of AppJoy on MTN’s Alola smartphones represents exactly the kind of collaborative innovation that moves Zambia forward. This partnership brings us closer to a Zambia where every citizen, regardless of income or location can access digital tools that improve their livelihoods. The government welcomes and celebrates this initiative as it supports our national digital transformation agenda and strengthens Zambia’s position as a growing ICT leader in the region.”

Milestone

Abbad Reda, MTN Zambia CEO, commended the collaboration, saying: “Today marks another milestone in our commitment to ensure that every Zambian enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life. When we introduced the Alola 4G smartphone, our mission was clear: to break the barriers that make affordability a limitation for millions seeking access to the digital world. And today that mission takes a bold step forward.

“With AppJoy developed in partnership with Huawei, every Alola device becomes more than a smartphone. It becomes a gateway to opportunity. At MTN, our promise is simple: to level the playing field and turn ‘can’t’ into ‘can’ for every Zambian. Together, we will continue building a nation where everyone is connected, because when everyone is connected, everyone thrives,” Reda said.

Huawei MTN key account department vice president Alex Xing added: “MTN Zambia has long been committed to eliminating both the coverage and usage gaps. Huawei’s vision is to bring digital to every person, home and organsation for a fully connected, intelligent world. With this shared commitment to making digital universal, the innovative 4G cloud smartphone solution found strong momentum to launch and scale.”

With more than three billion people worldwide still offline, MTN Zambia’s introduction of the 4G Cloud Smartphone provides a powerful model for driving digital inclusion: reducing device costs while delivering higher-quality digital experiences through the cloud.

This initiative is rapidly becoming a benchmark for narrowing the digital divide and accelerating Africa’s broader digital transformation.