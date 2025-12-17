Why TechCentral is the most powerful platform for reaching IT decision makers

In B2B technology marketing, reach on its own is meaningless. What matters is who you reach – and whether your message lands with people who influence budgets, strategies and purchasing decisions.

TechCentral’s 2025 reader survey makes one thing unmistakably clear: this is not a consumer audience. It is a concentrated, high-quality community of business IT decision makers – and it is precisely the audience serious technology brands want to reach.

Let’s start with age and career stage. More than 70% of TechCentral readers fall between the ages of 36 and 55 – the prime years for senior leadership, technical authority and procurement influence. These are not students, hobbyists or casual browsers interested in where they can get an ID document or cheap movie tickets. They are senior professionals with experience, institutional knowledge and decision-making power, many of whom have been shaping South Africa’s technology landscape for decades.

TechCentral’s journalism speaks directly to executives, CIOs, CTOs, IT managers and enterprise architects

That maturity is reinforced by education levels that are exceptional by any local media standard. Nearly two-thirds of TechCentral’s readers hold a tertiary degree, and close to 40% have postgraduate qualifications. This is an audience that understands complex technology and business narratives – cloud strategy, cybersecurity risk, AI governance, digital infrastructure and enterprise transformation.

Company size tells an equally compelling story. While TechCentral reaches entrepreneurs and small businesses, most of its audience works in established, large-scale organisations – including a significant proportion with more than a thousand employees. “These are environments where structured IT procurement exists, where vendor selection is formal and where long-term technology partnerships are forged. Smart B2B advertisers know that matters far more than raw traffic numbers,” says TechCentral CEO Michelle Losco.

The best audience

Job titles remove any lingering doubt. More than a third of readers identify as MDs, CEOs or business owners. Add C-suite executives, senior executives, senior managers and professionals, and the picture is clear: TechCentral reaches people who set direction, approve spend and influence enterprise technology road maps.

Household income data further underscores the quality of the audience. A significant proportion of readers earn well into upper-income brackets, with a meaningful share above R100 000/month. This correlates strongly with seniority, responsibility and purchasing authority – and it reinforces why TechCentral performs so well for brands selling high-value, considered technology solutions.

This profile stands in sharp contrast to large, mass-market technology sites that claim influence but are fundamentally consumer focused. Their audiences skew younger and broader, and attract people in lower LSMs. While such platforms may deliver pageviews at scale, B2B messaging disappears into a sea of gadget deals, gaming threads and consumer complaints. The result is inefficient spend, diluted impact and poor lead quality.

TechCentral was built for a different purpose. Its journalism speaks directly to executives, CIOs, CTOs, IT managers and enterprise architects. It covers regulation, infrastructure, strategy and leadership. For advertisers, this creates a rare environment where brand messaging aligns naturally with editorial context, and where campaigns reach readers already thinking about transformation, investment and execution.

In a fragmented media landscape, TechCentral offers focus – and that’s highly valuable to B2B technology brands looking to reach South Africa’s real decision makers. There is simply no better place to be.

Interested in learning more? Please contact Natalie Kock, who can assist you with further details about our readership numbers and the myriad ways your company can partner with TechCentral for the very best marketing exposure and business growth.