BYD takes the wraps off its sub-R400 000 EV for South Africa

Chinese automotive giant BYD is set to shake up the local electric vehicle market with the launch of a new compact hatchback dubbed the Dolphin Surf.

Detailed pricing for the new vehicle is not yet available, but BYD South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday that the Dolphin Surf will cost less than R400 000 and claimed the car will be the “most affordable” EV in the country.

“The launch of the Dolphin Surf marks a pivotal moment for the local EV landscape, as it addresses the key barriers of price and accessibility that have previously limited market growth,” BYD South Africa said in a statement.

The BYD Dolphin Surf represents our belief that sustainable mobility shouldn’t be out of reach

“With its combination of a competitive price point, practical design and advanced features, the BYD Dolphin Surf is a gamechanger that promises to bring a new wave of drivers into the electric vehicle segment.”

The Dolphin Surf is has a compact design, measuring 3.9m in length and sports a 30kWh battery that can provide up to 220km of range (WLTP). A second variant offers a 38.8kWh battery unit offering up to 295km in range.

The Dolphin Surf also has vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing owners to use the car’s battery to as a charger for a variety of external devices.

The announcement confirms an earlier report by CarMag that BYD – also known as “China’s Tesla” – would launch a new sub-R400 000 vehicle in South Africa. The Dolphin Surf is known as the Atto 1 in China and other BYD markets.

Punitive taxes

To earn the moniker of most affordable EV in South Africa, the Surf would have to come in cheaper than the Dayun Yuehu S5, which costs R399 900 for the standard version.

Electric cars tend to cost significantly more in South Africa, largely because of punitive import taxes. Unlike internal combustion vehicles, which attract a 18% duty, full EVs are hit with a 25% tariff, plus ad valorem taxes linked to their typically high sticker prices.

Watts & Wheels Ep 1: ‘BYD Shark 6 and the electric bakkie revolution’

Add 15% VAT on top, and the tax stack inflates costs well beyond global averages. With no local EV production yet to offset duties, South Africans can end up paying a premium of hundreds of thousands of rand compared to equivalent petrol or diesel models — a key barrier to mainstream adoption.

Since entering the South African market, BYD has expanded its line-up to more than half a dozen models spanning electrics and hybrids. The line-up includes the compact BYD Atto 3 SUV, the practical Dolphin hatchback and the sleek Seal electric sedan.

In April 2025, BYD added three more models: the offroad-capable Shark 6 bakkie, the plug-in hybrid Sealion 6 and the larger Sealion 7 SUV EV.

“The BYD Dolphin Surf represents our belief that sustainable mobility shouldn’t be out of reach, it should be an exciting, everyday reality for real people, in real cities, living real lives,” said Ming Xing, brand and marketing manager at BYD South Africa. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: