Cell C surrenders spectrum licences to Icasa

Mobile operator Cell C has handed big chunks of its licensed radio frequency spectrum back to communications regulator Icasa.

The spectrum in question includes frequencies ranging all the way from 7GHz to the so-called E-band spectrum between 70GHz and 80GHz.

The move, most likely driven by a desire to reduce Cell C’s spectrum fees, means the spectrum can now be licensed to other operators. It’s not known how much Cell C was spending on the licences.

The surrender of the radio frequency spectrum licences was revealed in the minutes of an Icasa council meeting held on 12 December 2024, which TechCentral has seen. The submission was approved by the regulator.

Reached for comment, Cell C confirmed that it surrendered the spectrum to Icasa as “part of its network strategy”. It said it no longer needed the spectrum, which was previously used for microwave backhaul.

“The spectrum in question was previously used for microwave links on Cell C’s own radio access network (RAN) to connect its base stations for the provision of mobile services to customers,” it told TechCentral.

Capex-light model

“However, following the decommissioning of Cell C’s own RAN and its transition to its capex-light model, the use of these microwave links became redundant,” it said.

“As a result, Cell C applied to Icasa for the surrender of the spectrum, which was subsequently approved in December 2024. The surrendered spectrum bands include the 7GHz band, the 8GHz band, the 10GHz band, the 15GHz band, the 38GHz band and E-band spectrum.”

Cell C continues to license spectrum in the bands used to deliver mobile services. This spectrum is used by its network partners, MTN and Vodacom, to provide services to end users. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

