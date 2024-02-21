Entelect: an unwavering emphasis on growth

Entelect believes in an unrelenting focus on growth. This is lived in its culture, investments and global reach. With a presence in six countries, a robust graduate programme and growing talent pool, there is much to look forward to in 2024.

International presence

Having kicked off its first international branch in 2017, in seven years Entelect has expanded to nine offices in six countries.

Its Netherlands branch was established in 2019, through the purchase of a majority stake in Fixx iT, a software engineering and professional services company. The acquisition was a strategic move to retain the talent that was otherwise being lost to emigration. Since then, the office has grown to 70 employees and formed a leadership committee, aimed at driving the company’s goals forward.

The UK has become home to 25 of its employees since opening in 2021. The business has secured a number of meaningful clients in 2023 and is providing exciting opportunities for growth in 2024.

On the other side of the world, New Zealand and Australia continue to make strides. With three offices between the two countries, the customer base there spans regional businesses across industries, including banking, insurance, agriculture and healthcare.

A little closer to home, Entelect opened its Harare, Zimbabwe offices in 2022, investing in growing other African economies and welcoming 40 talented professionals to the team.

Growing talent pool

Entelect’ s culture of growth is emphasised by its graduate programme, an intensive 10-week Boot Camp designed to accelerate technical and interpersonal skills. This year kicked off with Entelect welcoming 70 graduates into the team of 1 500 technology professionals. Unlike other internship or graduate programmes, Entelect graduates start out as full-time employees.

After completing the Boot Camp programme, graduates move onto customer or internal projects under the mentorship of team and technical leads, where they are able to add more immediate value.

Boot Camp covers both the practical and theoretical side of end-to-end technology solutions, mimicking real-world scenarios. All graduates work through this full syllabus, regardless of which solutions stream they will be working on, giving them a rounded understanding of the full software development lifecycle, and the skills most in demand in the global software industry. Entelect believes that what it teach its graduates in 10 weeks takes a year to 18 months elsewhere.

Since its inception in 2012, Entelect has hired over 560 graduates, or more than 30% of the total staff of the company. Remarkably, over 80% of them are still with the business, and 27% of them are in leadership positions.

Conclusion

This expanding international footprint and talent pool positions Entelect with capacity to understand businesses, industries and cultures around the world, elevated by its 22 years of experience. its unique global position opens the door for flexible engagement models, supported by experience in operating and managing hybrid onshore, near-shore and offshore engagements.

Entelect can rapidly kick off projects, learn from them and adopt existing environments, contributing experience to improve environments over time. All of this is possible with zero compromise on collaboration and engineering quality.

Entelect offers end-to-end technology services and solutions through a set of best-practice, team-based engagement models that help our customers go from good to great.