Eskom and BYD to work together on South African EV charging network

Eskom has signed a memorandum of cooperation with BYD Auto South Africa aimed at advancing electric mobility in the country, while supporting the launch of the Chinese car maker’s new compact all-electric model, the Dolphin Surf.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, comes after Eskom introduced 20 EVs and 10 charging stations for internal use earlier this month. The utility now wants to extend this capability to the public, acting group executive for distribution Agnes Mlambo said.

“Having successfully rolled out EVs within our fleet on 9 September, we are ready to enable wider adoption by bringing practical and accessible charging infrastructure to South Africans,” Mlambo said.

We are ready to enable wider adoption by bringing practical and accessible charging infrastructure to South Africans

BYD has played a central role in expanding China’s EV charging infrastructure and operates thousands of charging stations across major Chinese cities, often in partnership with utilities, property developers and local governments.

It has deployed both standard and fast-charging systems, and in some regions integrated renewable energy into charging hubs.

The company has also promoted vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, allowing EVs to support power stability during peak demand. BYD’s efforts complement China’s broader policy push, which has seen more than eight million public and private chargers installed nationwide.

The cooperation agreement sets out areas of possible collaboration, including expanding charging infrastructure nationally, aligning with South Africa’s decarbonisation goals, creating opportunities for small businesses and job creation in the EV ecosystem, and exploring skills development.

Dolphin Surf

Longer-term considerations include renewable-powered ultra-fast charging hubs, second-life use of EV batteries for storage and integrating EVs into Eskom’s demand-side management programmes.

Eskom said EVs offer a cheaper running cost than petrol or diesel vehicles and will help reduce harmful emissions. “Eskom is driving into a cleaner future, not only through our investments in renewable energy and sustainable technologies, but also by enabling affordable and innovative mobility solutions for South Africans,” Mlambo said.

The partnership coincides with BYD’s launch of the Dolphin Surf in South Africa — a compact and relatively affordable EV that marks a significant milestone in the country’s EV transition. As TechCentral reported on Wednesday, the Dolphin Surf will start at R339 900 and is positioned as an entry-level EV option in a market still dominated by high-end electric models.

Eskom said the collaboration with BYD forms part of its broader strategy to deliver reliable energy today while laying the foundation for a “cleaner, smarter and more inclusive energy future”. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: