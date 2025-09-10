Eskom kicks off EV roll-out, targets full distribution fleet electrification by 2035

Eskom has purchased 20 electric vehicles, ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks, as it pursues a long-term plan to electrify its entire fleet.

It said on Wednesday that the 20 vehicles will be deployed mainly in its distribution and generation divisions. The utility plans to buy another 100 EVs in the “near future”.

This follows the news in August 2024 that it had installed 10 charging stations at five sites to support the growing adoption of electric transportation.

The distribution division, which has the largest vehicle footprint, has a target of full electrification by 2035

The new charging stations are direct current (DC) fast chargers capable of supplying up to 60kW of energy and 22kW dual alternating current (AC) chargers. The AC chargers, Eskom said, are better suited for daytime workplace charging for employees and visitors as well as for overnight charging of fleet vehicles.

“Eskom is taking steps to transform how South Africans move in a world where climate change is no longer a distant threat but an urgent reality,” it said in a statement.

“The launch of these vehicles is not only about mobility, it is about reimagining the energy landscape, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring every community benefits from the transition to sustainable transport,” acting group executive for distribution, Agnes Mlambo, said in a statement.

Public charging stations

It will expand charging infrastructure across its sites and roll out 55 public EV charging stations over the next two years for broader adoption.

Eskom said in the statement that is also prioritising grid readiness for electric mobility. Smart charging systems and time-of-use tariffs are being developed to optimise energy use to make EV ownership more affordable and sustainable. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

